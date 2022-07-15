Man killed in Stonebridge Apartments shooting in Abbeville

UPDATE, 6:58 P.M.: The family has identified the victim as Jayzlon Levy.

ABBEVILLE,La. ( KLFY ) — Abbeville Police responded to a shots fired call around 9:30 last night at Stonebridge Apartments on Rodeo Rd.

According to APD, officers found one victim who had been shot. He was transported to Abbeville General Hospital where he later died. The victim nor any suspects have been named at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

