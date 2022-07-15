ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Man killed in Stonebridge Apartments shooting in Abbeville

By Seth Linscombe, Raven Little, Zane Hogue
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WYCBc_0ggzEtEx00

UPDATE, 6:58 P.M.: The family has identified the victim as Jayzlon Levy.

ABBEVILLE,La. ( KLFY ) — Abbeville Police responded to a shots fired call around 9:30 last night at Stonebridge Apartments on Rodeo Rd.

Evangeline Parish reports its largest-ever drug bust on I-49

According to APD, officers found one victim who had been shot. He was transported to Abbeville General Hospital where he later died. The victim nor any suspects have been named at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Abbeville Meridional

Abbeville man shot, killed at apartment complex

An Abbeville man lost his life Thursday night after being shot in Stronebridge Apartments off Rodeo Road in Abbeville. Abbeville Police responded to a shots fired call around 9:30 p.m. on July 14 at Stonebridge Apartments on Rodeo Road. The family has identified the victim as Jayzlon Levy. According to...
ABBEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas man robbed at gunpoint in St. Landry Cemetery, police say

An Opelousas man was robbed Sunday afternoon in the St. Landry Cemetery by two men who held him at gunpoint and stole his car, Opelousas Police said Monday in a news release. The victim was doing some work in the cemetery when he was approached around 2 p.m. by two men, according to police. The suspects were wearing masks and black clothing, and they allegedly left the scene in the victim’s car, which contained personal items, including a firearm.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KATC News

Vermilion Parish Investigating Fatal Shooting

Deputies in Vermilion Parish are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning. The suspect in that shooting, Paul Pillette, is behind bars on one count of second degree murder. They say the victim was found on Victoria Road near Maurice. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Abbeville, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Abbeville, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Abbeville, LA
Sports
KLFY News 10

Opelousas Police search for stolen vehicle involved in robbery

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police is looking for help finding a vehicle that was taken during a Sunday robbery. According to Opelousas Police, the robbery happened just after 2 p.m. The victim was approached at the St. Landry Cemetery by what he described as two young black males who were wearing masks and black clothing. The suspects allegedly held the victim at gunpoint and ultimately left in the victims truck, a silver 2015 Chevrolet Silverado bearing Louisiana License Plate #Z230481. It contained several of the victims personal items, including a firearm.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KATC News

Man Arrested After a Shooting in Breaux Bridge

Breaux Bridge police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday at a Texaco station. Police were called to Rees and Bridge Street, where witnesses saw a man shooting at a vehicle. Investigators identified several suspects and quickly located the suspected shooter and their vehicle. They arrested James Wilson III for...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
theadvocate.com

30-year-old woman shot and killed in Lafayette after fight with roommate, police say

A 30-year-old California woman was shot and killed Sunday night in Lafayette, police said in a news release Monday. At around 9:59 p.m. Sunday, Lafayette Police responded to the 2400 block of W. Pinhook Road to a report of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, later identified as Kiswanna Patterson Latham, suffering from a gunshot wound.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Stonebridge Apartments#Abbeville Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
dailyadvent.com

Narcan used to revive two people found unresponsive in Lafayette parking lot

Lafayette Police Department LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police say emergency officials were able to revive two people found unresponsive at a gas station. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said just after 6 a.m. Tuesday officers were dispatched to the RaceTrac on the NE Evangeline Thruway where they located two people inside...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

IPSO: Missing man located

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the search for Mark Buteaux, 54, who was last seen on July 9th, 2022. Standing at just over six feet, Buteaux has blue eyes, brown and grey hair, and is roughly 180 pounds. He was last seen around 3:00 p.m. walking down the 2600 block of Canal Street in Jeanerette wearing blue jeans and a dark muscle shirt.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Vermilion Parish deputies arrest suspected narcotics trafficker from New Iberia

Vermilion Parish deputies arrested a suspected narcotics trafficker after intercepting a deal, according to the sheriff's office. After an investigation, agents arrested and charged 40-year-old Alan Kongmani of New Iberia for possession of drugs, intent to distribute marijuana and possession of methamphetamine, according to the sheriff's office. The investigation is...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy