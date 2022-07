HARVARD -- A 23-year-old Harvard woman was reported missing by her family on Sunday evening. Mary Anderson was last seen in Hudson, New Hampshire on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. No one has heard from Anderson since then which is uncharacteristic, police said. She was driving a navy blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with the license plate 8DXW20 at the time of her disappearance. Family and friends have started hanging flyers in Harvard and places where Mary has connections. They fear she could be in danger, but Harvard Police say at this point they have no information to suggest that's the case"I hope she's not...

HARVARD, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO