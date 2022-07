DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 23-year-old who has bipolar disorder. Police say Laurell Diaz left her home on July 17 around 8:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of S. Martingale to go to the grocery store in a dark blue Dodge Caravan and did not return.

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO