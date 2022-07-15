ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

‘I was drinking and driving’: Man tells police he drinks alcohol ‘like it is coffee’

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijKZD_0ggzEBqL00

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — A man arrested for drinking and driving allegedly admitted to police that he had been drinking alcohol and said that he started drinking at age 9.

James Fuerstenau was taken to the Racine County Jail on charges of bail jumping and operating under the influence, according to online jail records.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by The Journal Times, Fuerstenau was stopped by Racine County sheriff’s deputies while driving an SUV recklessly. When deputies asked him why he smelled like alcohol, he allegedly admitted, “Yup, I had a couple after work so,” The Journal Times reported.

Deputies told WISN that open beverage containers were visible on the passenger floorboard of the SUV, including opened Four Loko cans and Natural Ice beer cans.

Fuerstenau failed sobriety tests and an initial breathalyzer test indicated his blood alcohol content was 0.197%, which is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%, the Racine County Eye reported.

In their criminal complaint, deputies said that Fuerstenau admitted to drinking that day, beginning at 5:30 a.m., as well as using cocaine before he went to work, WISN reported. Fuerstenau also said he drank a Four Loko, a Natural Ice, and smoked marijuana during lunch, according to the station.

Fuerstenau allegedly told deputies “I was drinking and driving,” WISN reported. When further questioned, Fuerstenau told investigators that he drinks alcohol “like it is coffee,” and began drinking at age 9, The Journal Times reported.

This is Fuerstenau’s third OUI. If convicted, he faces up to 3 1/2 years in jail and/or up to $24,500 in fines, the Racine County Eye reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Racine, WI
County
Racine County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Alcohol#Police#Blood Alcohol Content#The Journal Times#Wisn#Natural Ice#The Racine County Eye
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
102K+
Followers
119K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy