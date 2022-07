Armed with white trash bags, rubber gloves and the power of prayer, two women offered up a benediction for the people living on and around Portland’s deadliest block. “Father,” they intoned in low voices, “death threatens us and our neighbors. We pray for them that they would be lifted out of despair, that darkness and fear would not overwhelm them, that they would have peace and joy in the midst of danger.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO