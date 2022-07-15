ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

2-Foot Iguana Emerges From Florida Woman’s Toilet Bowl: PHOTOS

By Lauren Boisvert
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g6vMq_0ggzDqcz00

In some wacky South Florida news, a woman in Plantation, FL found a two-foot long iguana in her toilet. Michelle Reynolds told WSVN out of Miami that she was making herself a late-night snack in the kitchen when she made a detour to the bathroom. There, she found her unexpected guest hanging out in the toilet bowl.

“I came down last night at 10:30 to make a little treat, as I normally do, and I put it in the microwave and skipped on over to the bathroom and opened the door and did a quick turnaround, cause I saw this thing in there,” she told the station. “Oh, my God, there was an iguana in the toilet!”

Reynolds called Iguana Lifestyles LLC, and Harold Rondan came out to assess the situation. Reynolds apparently had a Mexican spiny-tailed iguana in her bathroom, and Rondan made quick work of the interloper, using a long rod with a clamp attached to remove the reptile from the toilet.

Rondan revealed that this isn’t the first iguana he’s removed from a home. Not even the first he’s removed from a toilet. The week of July 9, Reynolds’ unexpected guest was the second one he removed from a toilet. According to Rondan, per Field and Stream, the reptiles likely enter homes through sewer systems or vents.

On Iguana Lifestyles LLC’s Facebook page, Rondan posted later, “This keeps happening. To avoid costly repairs or possible injuries, [you should] hire a professional to remove the iguanas on a monthly basis, eliminating the iguanas before they get into your roof or sewer line…If you have iguanas in your community and nothing is being done, the number of Iguanas will increase to double the amount each year.”

Hallelujah! It’s Raining…Iguanas?

Usually in the winter in South Florida, residents have to look out for the iguanas. Occasionally, temperatures fall below the 40s in Florida, and we get a bit of a freeze. That means, cover your tomato plants, dig out the parkas, and watch out for falling iguanas.

Iguanas are cold-blooded, and they can’t endure temperatures below freezing. Because of this, they go into a kind of coma-like state. This leads to the ones in the trees just falling right out onto the ground. The reptiles are alive, they’re just basically frozen. Essentially, don’t walk underneath palm trees in South Florida during the winter, unless you want to get knocked out by a frozen iguana.

These reptiles are also an invasive species in Florida, so some people elect to catch the reptiles while they’re frozen. They wreak havoc in Florida communities, says Miami Zoo wildlife expert Ron Magill. “They’ll feed on every flower you have in the garden,” he said to TODAY back in January. “They burrow onto roads, they burrow into sea walls.”

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily South

What to Know Before You Go Scallop Harvesting in Florida

It was a perfect summer afternoon as we sped out into the Gulf of Mexico off of the coast of Crystal River in central west Florida's Citrus County. The water was flat, the sun warm, and the scallops were waiting. I've lived in the Sunshine State for more than 20 years, and this was my first time going scalloping—I couldn't wait to dive in.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Miami, FL
City
Plantation, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
L. Cane

Vintage Florida Tourist Attractions that Have Come and Gone

Unknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Florida has catered to tourism almost as soon as it became a state. According to the Florida Historical Quarterly, modern Florida tourism began in the 1930s with the World's Fair. From this point on, Florida began to depend upon tourism as a money-making industry.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toilet Bowl#Miami Zoo#Palm Trees#Reptiles#Florida Woman#Fl#Wsvn#Mexican#Iguana Lifestyles Llc
WWL-AMFM

Elderly Florida woman killed by alligators after falling in pond

Two alligators killed an elderly woman in Florida after she fell into a pond near her home on Friday night, according to local authorities. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:47 p.m. on Friday, a woman was seen falling into a pond along the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club golf course in Englewood.
wflx.com

Cattle on Florida's Turnpike cause traffic troubles

A herd of cattle is causing traffic troubles on Florida's Turnpike in Central Florida on Monday. The incident happened at about noon when a livestock truck caught fire, and the driver had to release about 70 cows. The Florida Turnpike was shut down at mile marker 225 in Osceola County.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

Rare ‘1 in 30 Million’ Orange Lobster Saved From a Red Lobster Restaurant: PHOTO

One lucky orange lobster escaped boiling death at a Red Lobster restaurant when the staff realized it was one of the rarest lobsters in the world. Per CNN, the chances of discovering an orange lobster are just one in 30 million. But one showed up at a Red Lobster restaurant in Hollywood, Florida, earlier this week. The staffers named her “Cheddar” in honor of the franchise’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
850wftl.com

Florida woman dies in suspected gator attack

ENGELWOOD, FL- A southwest Florida woman was found dead in a pond near her home on Friday night, the victim of an apparent alligator attack. Sarasota county deputies say Rose Marie Wiegand was seen falling into the water at the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club. Officials say two alligators...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Great white shark tracked off Florida waters, moving south

This past week, a large Great White shark called Breton, measuring over 13 feet, was reported swimming in the waters just off the Florida coast. Breton was originally tagged back on September 12, 2020, in Scatarie Island, Nova Scotia. Breton, who weighs close to 1,500 pounds, and is being tracked...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Roaches in Denny’s, rodent issues at Marcelo’s, plus 5 others with issues

MIAMI (ALLAPATTAH) “Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately five rodent droppings under counter area across from fryers.”. “Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one small crawling insect in reach in freezer in storage area.”. “Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for...
wogx.com

Florida woman captures stunning 'rainbow lightning' photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Florida woman said she captured a photo of what appears to show lightning striking the iconic Don CeSar hotel in St. Pete Beach, but that wasn't the only thing stunning thing about the image. Photographer Sue Byrne was taking photos on July 5 when she...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

508K+
Followers
54K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy