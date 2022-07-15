2-Foot Iguana Emerges From Florida Woman’s Toilet Bowl: PHOTOS

In some wacky South Florida news, a woman in Plantation, FL found a two-foot long iguana in her toilet. Michelle Reynolds told WSVN out of Miami that she was making herself a late-night snack in the kitchen when she made a detour to the bathroom. There, she found her unexpected guest hanging out in the toilet bowl.

“I came down last night at 10:30 to make a little treat, as I normally do, and I put it in the microwave and skipped on over to the bathroom and opened the door and did a quick turnaround, cause I saw this thing in there,” she told the station. “Oh, my God, there was an iguana in the toilet!”

Reynolds called Iguana Lifestyles LLC, and Harold Rondan came out to assess the situation. Reynolds apparently had a Mexican spiny-tailed iguana in her bathroom, and Rondan made quick work of the interloper, using a long rod with a clamp attached to remove the reptile from the toilet.

Rondan revealed that this isn’t the first iguana he’s removed from a home. Not even the first he’s removed from a toilet. The week of July 9, Reynolds’ unexpected guest was the second one he removed from a toilet. According to Rondan, per Field and Stream, the reptiles likely enter homes through sewer systems or vents.

On Iguana Lifestyles LLC’s Facebook page, Rondan posted later, “This keeps happening. To avoid costly repairs or possible injuries, [you should] hire a professional to remove the iguanas on a monthly basis, eliminating the iguanas before they get into your roof or sewer line…If you have iguanas in your community and nothing is being done, the number of Iguanas will increase to double the amount each year.”

Hallelujah! It’s Raining…Iguanas?

Usually in the winter in South Florida, residents have to look out for the iguanas. Occasionally, temperatures fall below the 40s in Florida, and we get a bit of a freeze. That means, cover your tomato plants, dig out the parkas, and watch out for falling iguanas.

Iguanas are cold-blooded, and they can’t endure temperatures below freezing. Because of this, they go into a kind of coma-like state. This leads to the ones in the trees just falling right out onto the ground. The reptiles are alive, they’re just basically frozen. Essentially, don’t walk underneath palm trees in South Florida during the winter, unless you want to get knocked out by a frozen iguana.

These reptiles are also an invasive species in Florida, so some people elect to catch the reptiles while they’re frozen. They wreak havoc in Florida communities, says Miami Zoo wildlife expert Ron Magill. “They’ll feed on every flower you have in the garden,” he said to TODAY back in January. “They burrow onto roads, they burrow into sea walls.”