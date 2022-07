LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It has been very hot this month, but it will worsen this week as the hottest stretch of weather in at least a decade arrives. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect Tuesday and will likely be required for the remainder of the week. A heat advisory means heat index temperatures will reach 105 to 109 degrees. An excessive heat warning means heat index temperatures will reach 110 to 115 degrees.

