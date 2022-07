Yair Rodriguez isn’t demanding a title shot next, but he certainly wouldn’t say no if one was offered. Rodriguez won in a strange manner on Saturday at UFC Long Island when Brian Ortega dislocated his shoulder in the first round during a grappling exchange. Heading into the bout, Rodriguez revealed he was promised a title shot with a victory, but given the unfortunate circumstances surrounding this win, “El Pantera” knows that is far from guaranteed now. He’s happy to play the good soldier for the UFC and do whatever is asked of him.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO