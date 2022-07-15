ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, NY

Someone Bought A Winning Take 5 Lottery Ticket in Oneida, New York

By Kaylin
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Did you buy a Take 5 lottery ticket recently? More specifically, did you buy a ticket in Oneida for the July 13 drawing? If so, you could be a rolling in some cash as a big winner. The New York State Lottery announced that a top-winning ticket was sold...

informnny.com

Take 5 ticket worth over $36K sold in Oneida

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A top-prize winning ticket worth nearly $37,000 was sold for the Take 5 evening drawing on July 13. According to the New York Lottery, the ticket was worth $36,909 and was sold at the Kwik Fill located at 129 North Main Street in Oneida. The winning numbers of the ticket were 1-6-11-32-36.
ONEIDA, NY
