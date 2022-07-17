Search ends for man wanted in triple shooting at Midlands gas station, SC police say

The search for a man wanted by police following a triple shooting at a Midlands gas station ended with his arrest, the Sumter Police Department said.

Christopher Miguel Hampton, 25, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging a firearm into dwelling/structure, police said in a news release.

A manhunt for the Sumter resident began after three people were shot Thursday, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at the El Cheapo on South Guignard Drive in Sumter shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to the release.

Officers found two men, aged 44 and 32, with gunshot wounds. A third man who was shot, aged 37, was taken by personal vehicle to Prisma Health Tuomey, police said.

All three were treated at the hospital and released, according to police.

On Friday, police released video surveillance photos of a man wearing a black hoodie and a black car seen leaving the El Cheapo convenience store/gas station about the same time as the shooting.

Hampton was found Friday at his Ramsgate Court residence and taken to the Sumter County Detention Center, police said.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting, which continues to be investigated by police.

Police did not say if Hampton or any of the victims knew each other.