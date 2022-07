SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Earlier this month, Seven Hills held its official opening of The Beverly Nature Preserve at North Park. “I’m particularly excited to have the official grand opening at the Beverly Nature Preserve at North Park,” Mayor Anthony D. Biasiotta said. “I’ve heard from at least a dozen residents on multiple occasions when we first announced the plan, when we first had the soft opening and most recently at the grand opening.

