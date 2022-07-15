How you can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for 85 cents on Friday

MIAMI, FL – MAY 09: In this photo illustration, Krispy Kreme Donuts are seen on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida. JAB Holdings Company, announced it is acquiring… Read More

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 85th anniversary by selling a dozen doughnuts for 85 cents with the purchase of any regular priced dozen on Friday, according to the company website.

Customers will be limited to four dozen doughnuts in-shop or one dozen online at the reduced price, according to the website.

People who order online can use the promo code 85YEARS.

Lubbock has a Krispy Kreme location at South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue.