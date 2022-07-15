ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

How you can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for 85 cents on Friday

By Samantha Jarpe
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QlWwU_0ggzApqt00
MIAMI, FL – MAY 09: In this photo illustration, Krispy Kreme Donuts are seen on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida. JAB Holdings Company, announced it is acquiring… Read More

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 85th anniversary by selling a dozen doughnuts for 85 cents with the purchase of any regular priced dozen on Friday, according to the company website.

Customers will be limited to four dozen doughnuts in-shop or one dozen online at the reduced price, according to the website.

People who order online can use the promo code 85YEARS.

Lubbock has a Krispy Kreme location at South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

KFC Is Introducing Chicken Nuggets for the First Time

You might think KFC would've mastered the chicken nugget long ago, but you'd be wrong. Even though the fast food joint has built its entire business around fried chicken, it's taken 70 years for it to take on nuggets. On Monday, KFC rolled out its first-ever Chicken Nuggets as part...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FMX 94.5

Claw-Grabbing Is The New Double Dipping

A lot of us never gave much thought to double-dipping, until Seinfeld pointed it out. Double-dipping it by putting a chip back into the dip after you've bitten part of it off. It's really a disgusting thing when you think about it. You are, of course, welcome to engage in this savagery when you have your own dip, but if it's communal, then it's one dip per chip.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Wes Nessman’s Top 6 Local Lubbock Restaurants

These are a little off the beaten path. My morning show partner Chrissy published her top 5 local restaurants, which you can see below. Knowing I could do better, I put together my top 6 restaurants. That's one better for those of you playing along at home. I actually was...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Lubbock, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Charlotte, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Restaurants
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
KCBD

City of Lubbock to host monthly Food Truck Alley event

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens “Food Truck Alley.”. This event will take place...
102.5 KISS FM

Lock Your Gates, Lubbock…Lest A Crackhead Wanders In…

As much as I appreciate gaining a new fan of our music, I wasn't super cool with him wandering into the backyard we were practicing in to tell us how good we were. So, I'm in a metal band. If you know me, this is not new. We practice in a shed in our singer's backyard and it gets very hot and sticky, but it works. We were practicing one day and had just finished a run-through of one of our songs when we noticed some...dude just standing outside the shed, talking to us through the window.
LUBBOCK, TX
WWAY NewsChannel 3

$1 million prize won in North Carolina in Saturday’s Powerball drawing

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) – Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a Charlotte grocery store for Saturday’s drawing won a $1 million prize. The lucky $1 million winner purchased the ticket at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Food Drink#Food Drink Info#Local Life
WRAL News

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in NC

Charlotte, N.C. — Saturday's Powerball drawing revealed a $1 million winner in North Carolina. The North Carolina Education Lottery reports someone bought a winning $1 million Powerball ticket at a Charlotte grocery store. The winning ticket was purchased at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street. The $2 ticket...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSOC Charlotte

PHOTOS: Mooresville equestrian estate hits market at nearly $16M

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Mooresville estate carrying a price tag of nearly $16 million tops the charts in the Charlotte region as the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale — and it isn’t found on Lake Norman. That rural property — an equestrian estate spanning more than 140 acres — is between Mooresville and China Grove in Rowan County.
MOORESVILLE, NC
FMX 94.5

The Good & Bad News About the 2022 Panhandle South Plains Fair

Every year Lubbock's South Plains Fair is such a fun and big event. This year it's back and we're so excited. There are some big changes from 2021 to 2022 for the South Plains Fair: new rides, new food and also some new entertainment. The fair's preview night will kick...
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Working construction in extreme heat; how to stay cool and safe

LUBBOCK, Texas – With a week full of triple-digit heat, those working in construction are trying to keep their workers from experiencing heat illnesses. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) suggests looking out for symptoms like headache or nausea, weakness or dizziness, heavy sweating, and high blood temperature. If a worker has any of […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

People evacuate as two wildfires blaze through Possum Kingdom

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - People are evacuating Possum Kingdom State Park as two wildfires burn on the west side of Possum Kingdom Lake. The fires are located near the area of FM 1148 and Hawkins Road, according to reports from the Possum Kingdom Lake Reporter, but seem to be growing.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Watch

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As hot as it has been, some of our hottest weather of the year so far is just ahead. To call your attention to the increased risk of heat-related illnesses, our local National Weather Service office is issuing Advisories and Watches. Some viewing area counties are...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Saturday morning top stories: Semi skids off road in Slaton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A semi skidded off the roadway on Highway 84 and Industrial Drive in Slaton. The City of Lubbock Health Department has warned the public of rising COVID-19 cases. Cases have been seen in local daycares, nursing homes and among medical staff at various...
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Watch: TTU and The Matador Club announcement

CORRECTION: The image and the name of the Matador Club have been corrected in this story. LUBBOCK, Texas — The Matador Club announced a deal to support Texas Tech football Monday afternoon. Use the video player to watch live. Use the video player above for a replay. Every member of the football team, from full-scholarship […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy