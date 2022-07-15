ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Arnold Loses 75 Lbs. — See His Weight-Loss Transformation!

Tom Arnold has been dropping the pounds!

Arnold recently shared that he lost 75 lbs., writing on Instagram, “Happy 4th of July. Today I’m celebrating my independence from 75 nasty pounds since January.”

Along with posting a trimmed-down photo of himself, he made sure to thank life coach Charles D’Angelo.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Arnold revealed that a ministroke and massive organ failure prompted his weight loss.

He said, “It all started in January. I was giving the kids a bath and turned around to count to 10 when suddenly my vision in my right eye went black as if there was a curtain coming down over my eye. I had a ministroke. I checked into the hospital for the 24-hour stroke protocol. As a 63-year-old single father of a 9- and 6-year-old, it was scary. On top of all this, I had massive organ failure two years ago. My doctor changed my medication, but I knew I needed to make bigger changes because I really dropped the ball on self-care.”

Arnold went from 285 lbs. to 210 lbs. with the help of D’Angelo, who “stresses the importance of emotions and thinking about what you deserve.

Years ago, Tom was introduced to Charles at a charity event held at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s home.

Of their friendship, Tom said, “Charles told me about his own personal story of losing 160 lbs. and changing his life, and how he was on a mission to help others. He offered to help me when and if I wanted to make serious changes in my life, and he’s persistent in trying to help those he feels called to. Following my health scare this past winter, I finally decided to take him up on his offer and I’m so glad I did.”

Though Arnold would like to “lose a little more” weight, he is “happy” about his physical transformation. He emphasized, “I’m in touch with my body. I used to only look at my face in the mirror. Now, I deal with it.”

Tom urged those to struggling with similar weight issues to “challenge” themselves. He noted, “If I can do this, anyone can. I lost 75 lbs. without starving myself and without missing workouts. Some days you don’t feel like doing it, and that’s okay. Get healthy and have others keep you accountable. It’s all possible.”

Years after finalizing his divorce with Ashley Groussman in 2020, Arnold is even open to dating again. He commented, “My friends would try to set me up with someone and I always avoided it. I realized I was avoiding it because I just didn’t feel great about me. It’s a lot easier to let yourself go when the only people who see you with your shirt off are your kids. The thought of dating is a little scary for me, I’m a work in progress… but everybody deserves human contact, even me.”

