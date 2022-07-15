ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diego Luna returns to the Star Wars universe for Disney+’s ‘Andor’

By Shirley Gómez
Diego Luna has now glued to the Star Wars universe thanks to Disney+’s upcoming prequel series “Andor.” After playing the role of spy Cassian Andor in Rogue One , Luna is taking the 2016 film to the beginning.

Debuting on August 31, the series created by Tony Gilroy will follow Cassian as he takes his first steps toward rebellion, as reported by EW , who sat down with Luna, his costar Genevieve O’Reilly , and executive producer Sanne Wohlenberg to uncover new details about “Andor.”

“Behind everyone that has brought change, there’s a story, there’s a reason,” Luna tells the publication. “And I just love that now we have 12 episodes to tell you that story.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VSZo_0ggzAccg00 GettyImages
Mexican actor Diego Luna arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” on December 21, 2016 in Beijing, China.

According to Luna, showing Cassian’s past makes sense because he also thought a lot about it. “I remember living every day as if it was the last,” the actor says of filming Rogue One . “I mean, I never thought of being part of this universe at all. I was just a fan, and one day I got a call. I thought it was going to be a one-time thing in my life, and I shared it with my kids, and I saw it. I was ready to move on. And then I was invited to [return for the show], and it made complete sense. I had so much more to say and do with this role. I just wanted to explore many things that I thought about while I was shooting that a film would never allow you to explore.”

According to the publication, the series begins five years before the events of Rogue One and will explore how dark circumstances can provide “a real opportunity to be daring and brave.”

Luna also said the show would be packed with a lot of surprises. “Even though it’s called ‘Andor,’ it’s about a revolution,” Luna explains. “It’s an ensemble. It’s about a group of people. It’s about community. You’ll have the chance to meet many characters you don’t know and visit places you don’t know existed in this galaxy.”

