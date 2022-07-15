ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Update: Telephone Outage Resolved

wxbc1043.com
 3 days ago

UPDATED – Regional telephone service has been restored. Customers across Kentucky...

www.wxbc1043.com

wxbc1043.com

Kentucky State Fair Seeking Workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky State Fair is hiring workers for next month’s festival in Louisville. News outlets reported that the fair is hiring workers for roles including admission, traffic control, guest services, operations, maintenance and housekeeping. Morning, day, evening and overnight shifts that include indoor and outdoor work are available. The fair runs from Aug. 18 through Aug. 28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. Hiring will take place through Aug. 28. Those interested can apply on the fair’s website and by calling the fair’s human resources department. Applicants can also visit the exposition center for hiring from Wednesday through Friday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
radio7media.com

Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday Weekend

PARENTS CAN SAVE MONEY ON BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLIES AND CLOTHING WITH TENNESSEE'S SALES TAX HOLIDAY AT THE END OF THIS MONTH. TENNESSEE'S SALES TAX HOLIDAY WHICH IS HELD EVERY YEAR BEGINS AT 12:01 AM ON JULY 29th AND ENDS SUNDAY JULY 31ST AT 11:59 PM. DURING THE WEEKEND SELECT ITEMS MAY BE PURCHASED TAX FREE. FOR A LIST OF INCLUDED AND EXCLUDED ITEMS, VISIT THE WEBSITE T-N DOT GOV AND SEARCH TAX FREE WEEKEND.
TENNESSEE STATE
thelevisalazer.com

31 Days Away, New Entertainment, Returning Favorites and Layout Announced for the 118th Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (July 18, 2022) — The Kentucky State Fair is one month away and the annual summertime celebration is announcing exciting new acts and returning fair favorites. From a new pirate- themed high wire show to long-time favorites like the Miller’s Border Collies, the annual festival has something for the whole family. Held Aug. 18-28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center, the Fair draws approximately 600,000 visitors for the once-a-year opportunity to experience fair food, music, animals, exhibits, entertainment and more.
KENTUCKY STATE
wxbc1043.com

Cyclists Supporting First Responders Scheduled For Cloverport This Weekend

CLOVEPORT (07/06/22) – A group making a 400-mile bicycle trek across Kentucky is scheduled to travel through Cloverport next weekend. The Kentucky Brotherhood seeks to offer emotional and financial support to fallen first responders and their families. The group is expected to arrive around 5 next Friday afternoon. After a dinner, there will be a bonfire and fellowship at the lower riverbank, where the memory of the later former Cloverport Police Chief and Deputy Sheriff Wagner Baskett will be honored. The group will depart Cloverport on Saturday morning.
CLOVERPORT, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky State Fair offering discounts on admission

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair is offering more discounts to get people to come out to the fairgrounds next month. The early bird special runs through Aug. 5. You can buy tickets in advance online for $8 a person, including parking. They will also have discount days...
KENTUCKY STATE
wklw.com

New Laws In Effect In Kentucky

A host of new laws are in effect in Kentucky. The new laws include tougher penalties for fentanyl dealers and porch pirates, new rules for public assistance, and required public comment periods for some actions by local school boards. The Kentucky Constitution states that new laws go into effect 90...
KENTUCKY STATE
leoweekly.com

Napa Wine Maker Comes To Kentucky To Make Bourbon

I’ve often joked that Louisville’s effort to build bourbon tourism as a gigantic revenue source looks like a plan to turn Louisville into an urban version of the Napa Valley. Since the late 1800s, Napa has lured tourists to come visit wineries, learn about wine, taste the stuff...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky

WATCH | Lexington’s Crave Food & Music Festival returns at full capacity. In addition to the different local food options, they also have a range of different musical guests as well. Updated: 6 hours ago. Monday was a special day in Lexington for one Paul Miller Ford employee. County...
LEXINGTON, KY
thelevisalazer.com

OPINION: KENTUCKY CROSSES INTO NEW ERA OF DRIVER LICENSING

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 18, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has delivered its fair share of big, bold and transformative infrastructure projects over the years. On June 27, 2022, we crossed a significant milestone by completing one of the largest statewide initiatives in our recent history that surprisingly didn’t involve roads or bridges.
FRANKFORT, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Healthcare workforce shortage addressed in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education announced its Healthcare Workforce Collaborative, a new partnership with colleges and universities, state agencies, the healthcare industry and the K-12 education system to address Kentucky’s critical healthcare workforce shortage. The healthcare workforce crisis was only made worse by the ongoing COVID pandemic. Late last year, Gov. Andy […]
KENTUCKY STATE

