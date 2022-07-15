Update: Telephone Outage Resolved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky State Fair is hiring workers for next month’s festival in Louisville. News outlets reported that the fair is hiring workers for roles including admission, traffic control, guest services, operations, maintenance and housekeeping. Morning, day, evening and overnight shifts that include indoor and outdoor work are available. The fair runs from Aug. 18 through Aug. 28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. Hiring will take place through Aug. 28. Those interested can apply on the fair’s website and by calling the fair’s human resources department. Applicants can also visit the exposition center for hiring from Wednesday through Friday.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO