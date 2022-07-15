Knicks Top Magic: High Rollers Grimes, McBride Pace Summer League Win

Grimes offered further evidence that he has grown beyond Summer League endeavors.

With the Utah Jazz reportedly interested in his services , Quentin Grimes penned the perfect summer ballad in the New York Knicks' penultimate Summer League contest.

Grimes united with fellow summer sophomore Miles McBride to score 45 points, as his own tally fell just two points short of his 24-point average in a 102-89 victory over the Orlando Magic's prospects. High-scoring antics from Grimes are hardly anything new for the Vegas-based Knicks (3-1) who enjoyed more familiar heroics from Jericho Sims (12 points, 10 rebounds in his third double-double in four contests).

As has been a de facto tradition over this summer session, the Knicks got off to a scorching start, earning the first 11 points of the game before Orlando got on the board. The Magic did fight back to take a couple of small leads in the third quarter but the Knicks secured a permanent lead with a 20-13 advantage over the last five minutes of the third quarter. McBride and Daquan Jeffries (8 points, 6 rebounds off the bench) earned the latter 15 points of that stretch while second-round pick Trevor Keels helped seal the Knicks deal with 10 fourth quarter points. Jeffries fellow reserve Jean Montero reached double figures with 10 on 5-of-7 shooting, as did starter Feron Hunt with 13.

Tommy Kuhse paced the Magic with an impressive 11-of-15 shooting performance that yielded 25 points. Orlando was playing without the services of the 2022 draft's top overall pick Paolo Banchero, who is being held out of the latter portion of their Summer League schedule.

With a 3-1 record and no unbeaten squads remaining in Sin City, the Knicks are in contention to compete in the Las Vegas championship game on Sunday afternoon (3 p.m. ET, ESPN). All teams are guaranteed one more matchup before this weekend lets out, with opponents to be determined after Friday's games.