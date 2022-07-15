ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shinhae Hwang appointed student trustee on Edmonds College Board of Trustees

Cover picture for the articleWashington Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Shinhae Hwang to the Edmonds College Board of Trustees. The college’s 10th student trustee, Hwang’s term began July 1 and runs through June 2023. “I want to do my best to improve our school and hear all the students’ voices from all...

Virtual ‘Processing Loss’ workshop offered July 27

Loss is a natural part of every life. Whether it’s a loved one, a pet, your stock portfolio, or your health, loss can be depressing, lonely, and painful. The Edmonds Waterfront Center is sponsoring a virtual “Processing Loss” workshop Wednesday July 27, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Lynnwood Elks hosting brisket cook-off, membership drive event Aug. 6

The Lynnwood Elks invite you to learn how to give back to your community during a brisket cook-off and membership drive from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Lynnwood Elks Lodge #2171, 19800 44th Ave. W., Ste. H, Lynnnwood. Lynnwood Elks’ volunteer efforts include supporting veterans, children and those...
State Little League tournament at Lynndale Park this week

It’s batter up as the kids of summer play this week in the Washington Little League state tournament for 12-year-old majors at Lynnwood’s Lynndale Park. The field is home to Pacific Little League, which includes players from Edmonds and Lynnwood, although Pacific isn’t playing in this particular tournament.
Police: Explosion at police station related to property abandoned at hobby store

Lynnwood police provided details Monday about an explosion that occurred at the police station on Saturday, July 16 that sent two officers to the hospital with minor injuries. According to police, an officer responded to Hobby Lobby at 193rd Street Southwest and 60th Avenue West to retrieve what was believed to be drug paraphernalia and clothing abandoned by an unknown person. “The officer returned to the police station and was in the process of cataloguing the property and weighing what was believed to possibly be fentanyl when a small ball of unknown powder exploded on the table,” Lynnwood police spokesperson Commander Patrick Fagan said. “The blast created a very loud noise, along with a concussive blast, and caused a loose piece of material to embed into a TV screen. Dust filled the room, creating an immediate concern of exposure to dangerous chemicals. The building was immediately evacuated to await a fire response.”
Jay Inslee

