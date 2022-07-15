Shinhae Hwang appointed student trustee on Edmonds College Board of Trustees
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Shinhae Hwang to the Edmonds College Board of Trustees. The college’s 10th student trustee, Hwang’s term began July 1 and runs through June 2023. “I want to do my best to improve our school and hear all the students’ voices from all...
Loss is a natural part of every life. Whether it’s a loved one, a pet, your stock portfolio, or your health, loss can be depressing, lonely, and painful. The Edmonds Waterfront Center is sponsoring a virtual “Processing Loss” workshop Wednesday July 27, from 1 to 5 p.m.
The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled at its Monday, July 18 work session to talk about the construction contract for the Community Recovery Center, receive a briefing on the city’s Complete Streets ordinance and continue its discussions for ways to use the city’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Community Transit is holding a public hearing Thursday, July 21 on a proposed policy change that would allow youth 18 years and younger to ride public transit free of charge. If adopted by the Community Transit board, all youth will be eligible for free rides on all Community Transit services including buses and DART paratransit in the fall of 2022.
The Lynnwood Elks invite you to learn how to give back to your community during a brisket cook-off and membership drive from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Lynnwood Elks Lodge #2171, 19800 44th Ave. W., Ste. H, Lynnnwood. Lynnwood Elks’ volunteer efforts include supporting veterans, children and those...
July 11, 2022 — Robert “Bob” Joseph Cook died in his sleep at home in Edmonds,WA. His last years of life were beset with health complications, which he bravely battled. During his final months he was faithfully cared for by his wife and family while bedridden. Bob...
It’s batter up as the kids of summer play this week in the Washington Little League state tournament for 12-year-old majors at Lynnwood’s Lynndale Park. The field is home to Pacific Little League, which includes players from Edmonds and Lynnwood, although Pacific isn’t playing in this particular tournament.
A reminder that the 46th Avenue West direct access ramps to the Lynnwood City Center Transit Station Park and Ride from Interstate 5 will close nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. through the morning of Thursday, July 28, excluding weekends. The nightly closures allow for construction work on the Lynnwood Link extension project.
Lynnwood police provided details Monday about an explosion that occurred at the police station on Saturday, July 16 that sent two officers to the hospital with minor injuries. According to police, an officer responded to Hobby Lobby at 193rd Street Southwest and 60th Avenue West to retrieve what was believed to be drug paraphernalia and clothing abandoned by an unknown person. “The officer returned to the police station and was in the process of cataloguing the property and weighing what was believed to possibly be fentanyl when a small ball of unknown powder exploded on the table,” Lynnwood police spokesperson Commander Patrick Fagan said. “The blast created a very loud noise, along with a concussive blast, and caused a loose piece of material to embed into a TV screen. Dust filled the room, creating an immediate concern of exposure to dangerous chemicals. The building was immediately evacuated to await a fire response.”
Lynnwood police are asking for the public’s help in obtaining more information regarding a suspect vehicle — now in police custody — believed to be associated with last week’s fatal shooting of two teens at Spruce Park. The vehicle that has been identified and seized is...
