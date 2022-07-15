Helicopter takes East St. Louis crash victim to hospital
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – An accident with injuries happened early Friday morning in East St. Louis.
A driver crashed into a guardrail just after midnight on I-255 South near State Street. A medical helicopter took one victim to a hospital.
The victim's condition is unknown at this time. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
