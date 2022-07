FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department announced on their Facebook July 18, 2022 that the annual Music Bash for 2022 hosted by the VFD will be cancelled. The Annual Music Bash is a community concert hosted by the Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department that benefits the Fire Department. All proceeds go to new materials and other costs that come with the life-saving job. This year the VFD said the costs for the event have nearly tripled and do not believe it would a net positive for the Fire Department.

