Fire at north St. Louis home starts in bedroom mattress
ST. LOUIS – A fire damaged a home in north St. Louis early Friday morning.
It started just after 1:30 a.m. on Marcus Avenue near Bircher Boulevard. Investigators said the fire started in a bedroom mattress.Top story: Witness shoots and kills St. Charles QuikTrip robbery suspect
There were three people in the house when the fire started. They all got out safely. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 0