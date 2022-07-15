Fire at north St. Louis home starts in bedroom mattress

ST. LOUIS – A fire damaged a home in north St. Louis early Friday morning.

It started just after 1:30 a.m. on Marcus Avenue near Bircher Boulevard. Investigators said the fire started in a bedroom mattress.

There were three people in the house when the fire started. They all got out safely. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.