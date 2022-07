The heat in Athens this summer has been “no joke,” said Stacey Sexton, a local woman who is currently experiencing homelessness. Many people would agree with Sexton’s sentiment — the heat can make spending almost any amount of time outside feel unbearable. In Athens, the heat sometimes poses more danger than just discomfort. Spending time outside in high temperatures can cause heat stroke or heat exhaustion, which can be deadly.

ATHENS, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO