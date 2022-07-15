ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, TX

Brown County Water System enters stage 1 of water-use restrictions

By Sarah Burns
ktxs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROWN COUNTY, Texas — As of today, the Brown County Water System has entered Stage 1 of water-use restrictions. According to a press release from the Brown County Water Improvement District (BCWID), the district is experiencing mild drought conditions and residents have been advised to help conserve water resources. No outdoor...

koxe.com

Traffic concerns on 14th Street, at HPU addressed by City Council

The Brownwood City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance on first reading establishing no truck routes prohibiting large commercial motor vehicles from traveling on 14th Street from Stephen F. Austin to Coggin Avenue and 15th Street from Coggin Avenue to U.S. Highway 377. The narrow roadway, S-curve and 20 mile...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Home on Belmeade Street Heavily Damaged in Tuesday Fire

Brownwood Fire investigators believe an air conditioner overloaded an electrical outlet causing a house fire Tuesday evening at 2005 Belmeade Street in south Brownwood. According to Brownwood Fire Chief Eric Hicks, firefighters responded to the scene at 6:33 pm Tuesday to find flames. The two residents were not home at the time but arrived later. Damage done to the residence on Belmeade is estimated at $95,000. The Red Cross was called to assist the residents. There were no injuries but a pet cat perished in the fire, Hicks said, adding that there was a similar fire over the weekend.
BROWNWOOD, TX
colemantoday.com

UPDATE - Parents Found! Coleman Police Find Child Walking Down the Street Overnight

UPDATE: 6:45 MONDAY - Parents have been found, per Coleman PD. The Coleman Police Department shared on Facebook that the child in this photo was found walking down the street in the area of 4th and Commercial in Coleman last night. If this is your child, or you know who this child belongs to, please contact the Coleman Police Department at 325-625-4114 or 911.
COLEMAN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Human Remains Found Along a Rural Highway Thursday

RANGER, TX – The Eastland County Sheriff's Office is reporting human remains have been found along a rural highway Thursday morning. In a news release, the ECSO said, "In the early morning of Thursday, July 14, 2022, the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office received a report of skeletal remains that were found on a property located West of Ranger on Loop 254. Deputies verified that the the remains were human. An investigation is ongoing and in the early stages. Texas Rangers were called to assist. The remains will be sent to the University of North Texas for forensics. There is no other information that can be given at this time."
RANGER, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 7/15/22

No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from July 8 through July 14:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from July 8 through July 14:. Brown County Appraisal District (BCAD)...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Brown County Grand Jury June 2022 Indictments

The June 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned 40 true bills against 32 persons. Stacy Allen Darnell: Possession of a controlled substance, habitual offender. Channing James Kappel: Ct. I-II Failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. Effrin Reyna: Assault against a public servant. Amanda Mae Miller:...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Drug Arrest Made in Coleman

During the early morning hours of July 14, 2022, the Coleman Police Department, assisted by the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 200 block of West 2nd Street, in Coleman, Coleman County, Texas. Once inside the residence, officers located a quantity...
COLEMAN, TX
koxe.com

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs, Texas passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Services will be held at a later date. Terri was born September 13, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois to Anthony Tomassone and Elizabeth Brunsen. She graduated from Castleberry High School in 1983. Terri married Dennis Carruth in 1985 in Fort Worth, Texas and began a life together that blessed them with two children. Terri worked in sales most of her life which gave her opportunities to travel all over the world. She was happiest when home being the best wife/mom to her family. After her grandchildren were born, they occupied most of her time and they spent every chance they could together. Her and Dennis lived on the farm they built together in Bangs Texas and they enjoyed spending their time together watching the animals around them. Terri was loved by so many and was a second mother to most of her kid’s friends, they all still refer to her as mom.
BANGS, TX

