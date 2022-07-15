ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NH

Investigators looking into suspicious letters sent to people in Durham, police say

By KC Downey
WMUR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDURHAM, N.H. — The Durham Police Department is investigating a series of letters sent to...

www.wmur.com

whdh.com

Manchester, N.H. man arrested after swinging chain at officers

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man was arrested Sunday after allegedly swinging a large chain at officers and throwing a punch at one. According to the Manchester Police Department, police responded Sunday evening to a Beech Street 7-11 where callers said a man wearing a large chain was swinging it around and had stolen drinks from the store.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for missing Wakefield man

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Police are searching for a missing Wakefield man that was last seen on Saturday morning. Wakefield Police say 38-year-old Robert Cardavelli was spotted walking away from his home on Richardson Avenue on July 16 around 2:00 a.m. He is 6′0″, 130 pounds with a short brown...
WAKEFIELD, MA
WMUR.com

Missing 23-year-old woman last seen in Hudson, police say

HUDSON, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman missing since Saturday evening was last seen in Hudson, New Hampshire, police said. Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Massachusetts, was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. She was reported missing by her family around 5 p.m. Sunday. Anderson was last seen driving a...
HUDSON, NH
WMTW

Police identify Maine man killed in Sanford crash

SANFORD, Maine — One person is dead after a crash in Sanford Monday morning. Police say the crash happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Alfred Road and School Street when a Dodge Ram 3500 collided with a Volkswagen Jetta. Police said the driver of the Jetta,...
WCAX

NH man accused of stealing car, traveling 100 miles through state

BETHLEHEM, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man faces multiple charges after police say he led them on a chase that lasted for about 100 miles. Saturday evening, New Hampshire State Police were notified that a vehicle may have been taken from the Irving Gas station in Bethlehem. The vehicle was identified as a gray 2018 BMW 328 wagon.
BETHLEHEM, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Shots fired on Concord Street, no injuries reported; police looking for info on a red sedan that fled the scene

MANCHESTER, NH – Just after 1 a.m. on July 17, Manchester Police Officers responded to the sound of gunfire in the area of Concord and Elm streets. At the time, numerous officers, including dedicated foot patrol officers, were working to disperse a large and unruly crowd in the area of Elm and Lowell streets. Officers were working to break-up several fights when gunfire was heard coming from the area of Concord Street. Officers immediately ran toward the sound of the gunfire and encountered numerous individuals fleeing the area.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Seven face charges in connection with construction site break-in

BOSTON - Boston Police arrested seven suspects early Sunday morning for allegedly breaking into a Congress Street construction site.Jared Subiono, 22, of Boston, Rachel Pincus, 22, of Boston, Richard Tu, 25, of Roxbury, Jiashi Tang, 20, of Roxbury, Michael Yang, 25, of Somerville Crystal Rhee, 25, of Belmont, and Jingyu Song, 22 of Boston, will all face charges of breaking and entering and trespassing.Police said at about 3 a.m. a witness reported seeing a group of people dressed in black clothing, wearing masks and carrying backpacks inside the construction site, which was closed and locked. Police set up a perimeter around the site, which was under demolition, due to the hazardous conditions and arrested six suspects as they climbed over a fence. The seventh suspect was arrested near the scene.The 43-story building caught fire about three weeks ago and two people were injured.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Manchester police investigate shooting near Elm Street, Concord Street

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are currently investigating a shots fired situation that happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning. The incident happened in the area of Concord and Elm streets where officers responded to the sound of gunfire. Officers said they learned that the occupant in a red...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Man in car seriously injured by gunshot fired from another car

MANCHESTER, NH – A man is in serious condition following a shooting incident in downtown Manchester Saturday night. Manchester Police responded to the reported shooting which happened in the area of Bridge and Elm streets on July 16 at about 8:25 p.m. According to preliminary reports, a person inside...
MANCHESTER, NH
wgan.com

Child injured on ride in Old Orchard Beach

State inspectors were notified after a child was injured on an amusement park ride in Old Orchard Beach on Saturday. The fire department was called to Palace Playland around 6 p.m. to a report of an injured person. Shannon Moss with Maine Public Safety says the 10-year-old boy was on...
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man allegedly beaten unconscious at Savin Hill T stop; police searching for person of interest

BOSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was found unresponsive at an MBTA station after an alleged attack on July 8, according to authorities. Transit Police say at 7:30 p.m., they responded to a man that was unconscious inside the Savin Hill T stop. The man was suffering from trauma to the face and chest area, according to officials, and was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.
BOSTON, MA

