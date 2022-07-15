ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christopher Meloni Works out Naked in Cheeky New Peloton Ad

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Meloni is getting cheeky in a spicy new Peloton ad that proves it's not "strange" to work out in your own way – even if that way is in the nude. The Law & Order: Organized Crime star, 61, gets buff in the buff as he makes his way through...

Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Breaks Silence and Confirms Wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez confirmed she and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a Sunday afternoon email to her fans. The couple married in Las Vegas Saturday night, with Lopez wearing a "dress from an old movie" and Affleck wearing a jacket from his closet. Lopez and Affleck got engaged in April 2021, about a year after they rekindled their romance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: How Wedding Differs From Planned First Nuptials

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally tied the knot, 20 years after meeting on the set of the film Gigli. Sparks flew, and they were joined at the hip, becoming engaged within a year and planning a star-studded wedding. But the wedding would be postponed due to what the couple say was an overwhelming amount of media attention. "Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date," Lopez and Affleck said in a joint statement in 2003, ABC News reported. This time around, the couple did away with the bells and whistles and got their marriage certificate in Vegas with their children as witnesses. They held a smaller ceremony the following day, with Lopez detailing the nuptials in a newsletter to fans. It's a lot simpler than their original wedding plans two decades back.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion

The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Cyndi Lauper's Son Declyn Arrested

Declyn "Dex" Lauper, the son of singer Cyndi Lauper, was arrested on a stolen car charge in New York City Thursday morning. Lauper, 24, was arrested after he illegally double-parked a 2014 Mercedes-Benz in Hamilton Heights, police said, reports the New York Post. The rapper was attending a memorial service for an aspiring rapper who was fatally stabbed earlier this week.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

How Tristan Thompson Has Reacted to Khloe Kardashian Baby News

Tristan Thompson is unbothered over news that he's expected to be a father for the fourth time amid Khloé Kardashian's reps confirming that they are expecting their second child via surrogate any day now. The baby news comes just six months after a paternity test proved that he is the father of a son named Theo with a woman named Maralee Nichols, whom he reportedly had a five-month sexual relationship with while he was still in a relationship with Kardashian. Thompson isn't new to scandals in his private life. He's been caught publicly cheating on Kardashian at least four times in their five-year on-and-off relationship. Kardashian is said to have broken things off with Thompson for the final time in Dec. 2021 once paternity test results became public and claimed she did not know about the affair until the rest of the world. Regardless, Thompson was recently seen partying it up with women in Greece.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jhené Aiko Shares Interstellar Baby Bump Photo

On July 15, Jhené Aiko shared a maternity photo on Instagram in which she poses nude, decorated with infrared light and embracing her baby bump, surrounded by translucent floating shapes that suggest galaxy formations. The caption also tagged Renee Rodriguez as the photographer who posted the celestial portrait to her professional Instagram account.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Did Jennifer Lopez Change Her Name on Ben Affleck Marriage License?

Jennifer Lopez has a new name, at least legally. When Lopez and Ben Affleck filed for their marriage license in Las Vegas, the documents show she does plan on taking the actor's last name. Lopez and Affleck got engaged in April, almost 20 years after ending their first engagement. Lopez...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Just Got Married

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly married this weekend in Las Vegas. The two got a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, according to court documents obtained by TMZ on Sunday. The license was processed on Saturday and includes their legal names, Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. A source close to the couple also told TMZ they got married.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

'Dancing the Stars': Tyra Banks Speaks out on Alfonso Ribeiro Being Named Co-Host

Tyra Banks will no longer host Dancing With the Stars solo, and now she's speaking out about her new co-host. On Wednesday night, Alfonso Ribeiro was publicly revealed to be joining the dance competition as a new emcee alongside Banks. The two previously worked together on several episodes of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Banks looked back on those times when speaking out on the news.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

David Cone and Longtime Partner Separate

David Cone has called things off with his longtime partner. According to Page Six, the former MLB pitcher who is also a commentator for the New York Yankees, has ended things with his girlfriend Taja Abitbol, who told Page Six she has been living in Florida with their 10-year-old son, Sammy, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cone, 59, currently lives in New York.
MLB
Popculture

'RHOC' Brings Back Former Star Amid Major Cast Shakeup

Just after it was announced that The Real Housewives of Orange County will be down two cast members, both of whom joined the Bravo franchise in Season 16, former star Tamra Judge is making a comeback. Page Six reports that Judge, who is currently starring in the second mashup of Bravo's Ultimate Girls Trip on Peacock, is returning for Season 17. "Tamra is thrilled to come back to the show, especially after feeling the fan love from her stint on 'Ultimate Girls Trip,'" an insider told the media outlet. "She can't wait to get back in the mix on 'RHOC' and see how she can shake up the dynamic." The show is expected to "revolve around Tamra," another source notes.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Amber Rose Weighs in on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Divorce

One person who is not surprised by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce is Ye's ex, Amber Rose. Rose dated West for two years, with Ye helping mold her fashion sense and solidify them as the hottest and most fashionable couple of their time. Their split was nasty, with Rose accusing Kardashian of cheating on her beau Reggie Bush with Ye, and even alleged she confronted the SKIMS founder over contacting Ye. West didn't make it any better, alleging Kardashian made him take "30 showers" before hopping in bed with her to clean Rose off of him. Things have since settled, and Rose says she has not hard feelings, but she's not shocked by the split.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

ABC News Reporter Reveals Pregnancy on 'Good Morning America'

ABC News reporter Maggie Rulli brought some breaking news of the personal variety to Good Morning America. Rulli shared that she and her husband, Morgan Blake, are expecting their first baby together. The report came directly from Disneyland Paris and the newly opened Marvel Avengers Campus, with George Stephanopoulos opening the door for the big reveal.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears Sings for First Time Publicly in Years for New Instagram Video

Britney Spears is showing she still has singing chops after vowing not to perform again until her conservatorship was canceled. Well, she got her wish last fall when a judge ended the 13-year legal guardianship that previously had her father at the helm managing all affairs. Spears has been mute, at least musically since then. But in her latest Instagram post, she performed an acapella snippet of her debut hit single "Baby One More Time" from her mirror. The song was released in 1998 when Spears was just 17 years old, and she hasn't missed a beat since.
MUSIC
Popculture

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Changes Pronouns to They/Them

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is living their truth. The Philadelphia native, real name Symere Bysil Woods, seemingly came out as nonbinary over the weekend when they changed Instagram bio to feature they/them pronouns. The rapper made the update to their bio just after International Non-Binary People's Day on Thursday, July 14. Lil Uzi's bio now reads their name followed by "they/them," along with, "Endless Venim...Kawaii girls think I'm cool...Red & White = P!NK."
MUSIC
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Fan-Favorite Opens up About 'Botched' Plastic Surgery

Former 90 Day Fiance star Larissa dos Santos Lima opened up about an alleged "botched" plastic surgery procedure on Instagram this weekend. Dos Santos Lima, 35, shared two graphic pictures with different procedures she claims went wrong. The former TLC star was married to Colt Johnson for one year and underwent dramatic makeovers after their divorce was finalized in April 2019.
BEAUTY & FASHION

