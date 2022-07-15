Christopher Meloni Works out Naked in Cheeky New Peloton Ad

Tristan Thompson is unbothered over news that he's expected to be a father for the fourth time amid Khloé Kardashian's reps confirming that they are expecting their second child via surrogate any day now. The baby news comes just six months after a paternity test proved that he is the father of a son named Theo with a woman named Maralee Nichols, whom he reportedly had a five-month sexual relationship with while he was still in a relationship with Kardashian. Thompson isn't new to scandals in his private life. He's been caught publicly cheating on Kardashian at least four times in their five-year on-and-off relationship. Kardashian is said to have broken things off with Thompson for the final time in Dec. 2021 once paternity test results became public and claimed she did not know about the affair until the rest of the world. Regardless, Thompson was recently seen partying it up with women in Greece.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO