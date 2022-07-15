Christopher Meloni Works out Naked in Cheeky New Peloton Ad

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally tied the knot, 20 years after meeting on the set of the film Gigli. Sparks flew, and they were joined at the hip, becoming engaged within a year and planning a star-studded wedding. But the wedding would be postponed due to what the couple say was an overwhelming amount of media attention. "Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date," Lopez and Affleck said in a joint statement in 2003, ABC News reported. This time around, the couple did away with the bells and whistles and got their marriage certificate in Vegas with their children as witnesses. They held a smaller ceremony the following day, with Lopez detailing the nuptials in a newsletter to fans. It's a lot simpler than their original wedding plans two decades back.
