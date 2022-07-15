Ferry riders, pack your patience: One-boat Edmonds-Kingston service likely this weekend

Lynnwood police provided details Monday about an explosion that occurred at the police station on Saturday, July 16 that sent two officers to the hospital with minor injuries. According to police, an officer responded to Hobby Lobby at 193rd Street Southwest and 60th Avenue West to retrieve what was believed to be drug paraphernalia and clothing abandoned by an unknown person. “The officer returned to the police station and was in the process of cataloguing the property and weighing what was believed to possibly be fentanyl when a small ball of unknown powder exploded on the table,” Lynnwood police spokesperson Commander Patrick Fagan said. “The blast created a very loud noise, along with a concussive blast, and caused a loose piece of material to embed into a TV screen. Dust filled the room, creating an immediate concern of exposure to dangerous chemicals. The building was immediately evacuated to await a fire response.”
Loss is a natural part of every life. Whether it’s a loved one, a pet, your stock portfolio, or your health, loss can be depressing, lonely, and painful. The Edmonds Waterfront Center is sponsoring a virtual “Processing Loss” workshop Wednesday July 27, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Skandia Folk Dance Society will hold an in-person First Friday Dance on Friday, Aug. 5 at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. The evening begins with a dance class at 7:30-8:30 p.m. featuring Tokyo Polka. Dancing follows, with music provided by Bokpojkarna.
It’s batter up as the kids of summer play this week in the Washington Little League state tournament for 12-year-old majors at Lynnwood’s Lynndale Park. The field is home to Pacific Little League, which includes players from Edmonds and Lynnwood, although Pacific isn’t playing in this particular tournament.
Lynnwood police are asking for the public’s help in obtaining more information regarding a suspect vehicle — now in police custody — believed to be associated with last week’s fatal shooting of two teens at Spruce Park. The vehicle that has been identified and seized is...
The Lynnwood Elks invite you to learn how to give back to your community during a brisket cook-off and membership drive from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Lynnwood Elks Lodge #2171, 19800 44th Ave. W., Ste. H, Lynnnwood. Lynnwood Elks’ volunteer efforts include supporting veterans, children and those...
The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled at its Monday, July 18 work session to talk about the construction contract for the Community Recovery Center, receive a briefing on the city’s Complete Streets ordinance and continue its discussions for ways to use the city’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
July 11, 2022 — Robert “Bob” Joseph Cook died in his sleep at home in Edmonds,WA. His last years of life were beset with health complications, which he bravely battled. During his final months he was faithfully cared for by his wife and family while bedridden. Bob...
Leadership Snohomish County, a nonprofit committed to developing county-specific sustainable leaders, has opened its call for nominations for the 6th Annual Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award. The award is named for the late longtime leader of the Snohomish County Economic Development Council. The award will be presented at Leadership...
Comments / 0