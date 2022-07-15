ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, WA

Ferry riders, pack your patience: One-boat Edmonds-Kingston service likely this weekend

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBad news for ferry commuters this weekend. The Washington State Ferries said Friday morning that due to a shortage of available crew, the Edmonds/Kingston ferry route will likely not have a...

lynnwoodtoday.com

Police: Explosion at police station related to property abandoned at hobby store

Lynnwood police provided details Monday about an explosion that occurred at the police station on Saturday, July 16 that sent two officers to the hospital with minor injuries. According to police, an officer responded to Hobby Lobby at 193rd Street Southwest and 60th Avenue West to retrieve what was believed to be drug paraphernalia and clothing abandoned by an unknown person. “The officer returned to the police station and was in the process of cataloguing the property and weighing what was believed to possibly be fentanyl when a small ball of unknown powder exploded on the table,” Lynnwood police spokesperson Commander Patrick Fagan said. “The blast created a very loud noise, along with a concussive blast, and caused a loose piece of material to embed into a TV screen. Dust filled the room, creating an immediate concern of exposure to dangerous chemicals. The building was immediately evacuated to await a fire response.”
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Virtual ‘Processing Loss’ workshop offered July 27

Loss is a natural part of every life. Whether it’s a loved one, a pet, your stock portfolio, or your health, loss can be depressing, lonely, and painful. The Edmonds Waterfront Center is sponsoring a virtual “Processing Loss” workshop Wednesday July 27, from 1 to 5 p.m.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Save the date: Skandia Folkdance Society First Friday dance Aug. 5

Skandia Folk Dance Society will hold an in-person First Friday Dance on Friday, Aug. 5 at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. The evening begins with a dance class at 7:30-8:30 p.m. featuring Tokyo Polka. Dancing follows, with music provided by Bokpojkarna.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

State Little League tournament at Lynndale Park this week

It’s batter up as the kids of summer play this week in the Washington Little League state tournament for 12-year-old majors at Lynnwood’s Lynndale Park. The field is home to Pacific Little League, which includes players from Edmonds and Lynnwood, although Pacific isn’t playing in this particular tournament.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Elks hosting brisket cook-off, membership drive event Aug. 6

The Lynnwood Elks invite you to learn how to give back to your community during a brisket cook-off and membership drive from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Lynnwood Elks Lodge #2171, 19800 44th Ave. W., Ste. H, Lynnnwood. Lynnwood Elks’ volunteer efforts include supporting veterans, children and those...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Nominations open for Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award

Leadership Snohomish County, a nonprofit committed to developing county-specific sustainable leaders, has opened its call for nominations for the 6th Annual Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award. The award is named for the late longtime leader of the Snohomish County Economic Development Council. The award will be presented at Leadership...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

