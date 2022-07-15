ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garth Brooks performs in Charlotte this weekend for first time in 24 years

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Country music star Garth Brooks finally brought his performance to the Bank of America Friday night.

The country superstar is headlining two nights at the stadium, rain or shine. It will be his first concert in Charlotte in 24 years.

The concert was originally scheduled for 2020, but like everything else, it was postponed due to COVID-19.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Traffic Team 9′s Mark Taylor explains the major impacts the concert will have on roads in uptown.

(WATCH BELOW: Some Garth Brooks fans still trying to get ticket refunds from third-party vendor)

