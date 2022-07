A juvenile has been arrested after being accused of arson at two schools in New Jersey, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. The accusations stem from an investigation following a report on June 20 of a fire inside a garbage receptacle at around 9:46 p.m. at Roosevelt Elementary School in River Edge. According to prosecutors, the fire self-extinguished by the time police arrived on scene and no one was reported hurt.

RIVER EDGE, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO