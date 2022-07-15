ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle still 'have work to do' in the summer transfer window, insists boss Eddie Howe as he targets a forward and winger after £55m spend on keeper Nick Pope and defenders Sven Botman and Matt Targett

By Craig Hope for MailOnline
Eddie Howe feels Newcastle need to do more in the transfer market before he is happy with his squad heading into the new season.

The Magpies have added goalkeeper Nick Pope and defenders Sven Botman and Matt Targett for a combined £55million this summer.

But Howe, whose side kicked off their tour of Austria with a 3-0 win over 1860 Munich here in Saalfelden on Friday, said: ‘I’m really pleased with the business we have done so far. We have definitely improved the group. But I do feel we have more work to do.’

Boss Eddie Howe feels Newcastle need to do more in the transfer market this summer

Howe would like a winger and a striker with Jack Harrison of Leeds and Armando Broja of Chelsea two names on their list of targets.

But the head coach said: ‘There is nothing to report and we’re still in the process of working very hard behind the scenes to try and improve the squad.

‘We are keen to add strength to certain areas of the team. It remains to be seen whether we can get a deal done. It is a difficult window, a difficult market, high prices and very limited availability. I’m sure we can hopefully a land a player who can make a difference to us.

‘You have to be adaptable because if we can’t find the right player, I might have to look at other positions. We are looking at quality players who will make the group better, regardless of position.’

Newcastle have signed goalkeeper Nick Pope and defenders Sven Botman and Matt Targett

Howe handed debuts to Pope and Botman as Newcastle scored three times in the second half at the Saalfelden Arena, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes on target.

And, of £32m centre-back Botman, Howe said ‘I was really pleased to get the deal done, it’s no secret we’ve been chasing him for a long time.

‘He has real ability, I think you saw that today. He’s a presence. He’s a really good size. His technical ability has been evident from day one in pre-season, his ability to play not just long passes, but short passes. He’s very, very composed.

‘I think he’s settled in very well to the group. He’s a very likeable person, very laid back and calm. I’ve been very pleased with his impact on the group in a short period of time.’

Academy graduate Elliot Anderson was another who caught the eye in midfield. It has not yet been decided if the 19-year-old will head back out on loan after his successful stint at Bristol Rovers last season.

Newcastle boss Howe was was pleased to finally land £32m centre-back Botman (left)

Howe said: ‘He's come back with a real enthusiasm and desire to do well, and show us how much he's progressed since his loan spell. I thought he was probably the biggest bright spark we had during that first half, which was a difficult one for us. I've been really impressed by him.

‘He's quite quiet within the group, but is a very steely, determined lad who wants to do well. We really like him.’

Anderson was noticeably taller and bulkier since last appearing in black and white, and Howe added: ‘I think that's probably been the biggest development. He looks like he has the ability now to go box to box, to compete not just in possession, but out of possession with duels.

‘I thought he pressed well during the first half. I think we've seen a real growth in his endurance levels.’

