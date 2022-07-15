ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX4 News Kansas City

The origins of family-friendly Spring Hill

By Nick Vasos
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfqnk_0ggz6HoY00

SPRING HILL, Kan. — Spring Hill is uniquely located in two Kansas-side counties; mostly in Johnson, but also in Miami County. The city borders Olathe as well as Gardner and Hillsdale.

The beginnings of Spring Hill date back to March of 1857, when a man by the name of James B. Hovey traveled across the Midwest.

“He stayed with a Native American family, bought some land from them, then the other settlers came in,” Patti Stites, Spring Hill relator and resident explained.

“There was a petition to make it a township, there were about 120 signatures, and from there Spring Hill was founded.”

Hovey named the town after a place with the same name near Mobile, Alabama. He later served Spring Hill, Kansas as its very first postmaster and built its first building, the Spring Hill Hotel.

The original town was where the city park is now. Once a train depot was put in, it grew farther east from the city park where downtown is today.

This town has more than doubled in size over the past 20 years. As of the 2020 census, the town is home to almost 8,000 people, compared to less than 3,000 two decades ago.

But while the town has grown, longtime residents say the family-friendly feel of Spring Hill has stayed the same, also making it a great place to visit.

“It’s just a great mix of the small town. It’s close to all the amenities of Olathe, south Johnson County. It’s just a great place to live, and visit,” sixth-generation resident Keith Stiles said.

“We’re like a family sometimes, we argue, but we always come back together. When it’s important, when it matters,” lifelong resident Julie Belcher said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Topeka museum will soon close for a year and a half

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History will offer free admission in its last two weeks before closing its doors for a year and a half for major renovations. The Kansas Historical Society said admission into the museum will be free from Aug. 17 to Sept. 3 in the two weeks before renovations are scheduled to begin. The museum will close for major renovations beginning Sept. 4 and will not be open for an entire year and a half while those are finished.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Broken glass closes Topeka pool shortly after renovation efforts

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A pool in the capital city has been closed after vandalism was discovered, on Monday. According to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, broken glass is present in the Oakland Pool located in the Oakland-Billard Park in Northeast Topeka. Due to the broken glass, the pool will need to be drained a refilled which will take at least two days. The pool will remain closed until it is refilled and the chemicals are balanced.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Hill#Native American
KSNT News

Two huge Topeka events come to an end

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s been a unique weekend in Topeka. Country Stampede, moving back one month to avoid weather issues that plagued previous festivals. Fiesta Mexicana, finally back after two years even with one of the traditions of the event missing. None the less, both events bringing people from across the country together to celebrate […]
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri auctions off unclaimed property in Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Gold coins, foreign currency, jewelry, even baseball cards are some of the thousands of things up for auction in Independence this week. All items in the auction are from safe deposit boxes that have been turned over to the Treasurer’s Office by banks and credit unions. Financial institutions turn over the boxes after the owners haven’t paid for them for five-years.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
dailycoffeenews.com

Circle Coffee Rolls Into Bakery Cafe in Topeka

What’s gone around has come around and parked in Topeka, Kansas, as mobile multiroaster Circle Coffee has opened its first brick-and-mortar cafe and bakery. In a former laundromat building where spin cycles once hummed, the din of spinning grinder burrs and steam-driven vortexes of milk now ring out as Circle Coffee settles in.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Public invited to commemorate 166th anniversary of Battle of Black Jack

The commemoration of the 166th anniversary of the Battle of Black Jack is set for Saturday at Black Jack Battlefield and Nature Park. The public is invited to a reenactment of the battle at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., when they can take photos with a John Brown reenactor and others. A blacksmith booth will also be onsite giving demonstrations, and cannon demonstrations will take place 20 minute before both reenactments.
BALDWIN CITY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Kyleigh (Ky) Marie Birdsong located safe

Teenager Kyleigh Birdsong was located, her mom shares on Facebook Sunday afternoon. "Ky has been found and is in route back to Bourbon County… That’s all the information that I’m going to give at this time. Thank you all for Sharing," Angela Birdsong writes. There’s concern for...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Volunteers work to restore former KCK Underground Railroad stop

The Johnson County Election Office and eight other locations opened the doors Saturday morning for day one of advanced in-person voting for the August Primary. Deadly crash in KC: Car goes through several yards, flips over. Updated: 5 hours ago. The driver of a Honda Civic died Friday night in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Sheriff IDs man who drowned at Kansas lake

DOUGLAS COUNTY— Deputies and game wardens searching Clinton Lake on Saturday evening recovered the body of a missing swimmer identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez formerly of Ottawa, Kansas, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Department spokesman George Diepenbrock. Friends reported Rodriguez missing just before 4p.m. Saturday and several agencies in...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy