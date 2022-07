ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools says it has multiple solutions in place to try to address the shortage of bus drivers. “Not only has it been difficult to find drivers, but it’s been difficult to find drivers for a long time,” said Phil Giaramita, communications officer with ACPS. “We will look at the possibility of consolidating routes so that we can eliminate some of those 550 bus routes, which will reduce the need for drivers.”

