Over the last few years, the housing market in Buffalo has really been on the rise. Trying to buy a house in Western New York is not for the faint of heart. You can just look at how housing prices have increased over the last 3 years to see how much things have changed during this decade. You can also take a closer look at some of the most expensive houses for sale in the Buffalo area and you'll really see how things have been turned upside down.

17 HOURS AGO