Immigration reform advocates frustrated over legislative holdup in Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It’s been more than 4.5 years since Jason Rochester and his wife Cecilia and son Ashton were all living together in their Georgia home.

“I hate it that I have to come home alone and it’s sad for everybody,” said Rochester. “We all have our tears.”

We’ve told you about their fight to bring Cecilia home after she self-deported to Mexico in 2018 because of bad legal advice.

It even kept her separated from their son as he battled cancer.

They have been pushing to pass the American Families United Act, which would give the federal government discretion in certain immigration cases so that families like theirs can be reunited.

It has been introduced in the House with more than 70 co-sponsors from both parties, but it still has not been introduced in the Senate.

“Without bipartisan support in the Senate, it’s really unlikely to see any legislation move, so that’s the real holdup,” said Danilo Zak, Policy and Advocacy Manager for the National Immigration Forum.

There are at least half a dozen immigration reform proposals co-sponsored by both Democrats and Republicans that are at an apparent standstill in Congress.

The Adoptee Citizenship Act, introduced by a Republican Senator with bipartisan co-sponsors, provides automatic citizenship for certain people adopted by a U.S. citizen, closing a loophole that blocked it for adoptees age 18 or older.

The America’s Children Act, introduced by a Democrat in the Senate with bipartisan co-sponsors, provides permanent resident status to certain college graduates who came to the U.S. as children.

The Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act, introduced by a Democrat in the Senate with bipartisan co-sponsors, would make immigrant Visas available to tens of thousands of nurses and doctors.