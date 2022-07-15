ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Microsoft could release Windows 12 as early as 2024

By Jackson Chen
inputmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of us are still on Windows 10 since the latest Windows 11 only came out less than a year ago. Yet, we could already be getting Windows 12 as early as 2024, according to a report that says Microsoft is going back to a schedule of releasing a new OS...

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Do Your iPhone a Favor and Clear Your Cache

Your iPhone browsers can benefit from a little routine maintenance, just like most things. Over time, they become digitally cluttered, which can slow down page loading times or sometimes cause pages to load wrong. Regardless of whether you prefer Chrome or Safari or any other browser, it's a good idea...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Microsoft said to be ready to shake up the Windows update schedule. Again

Just when Windows users were getting used to the largely well-received idea of Microsoft delivering a once-yearly feature update, the company may be about to shift gears yet again. Microsoft may be moving to a schedule where new Windows 11 features will roll out up to four times a year, and a "major" new release will happen every three years, according to a July 14 report by Windows Central.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Exclusive: Microsoft Edge scores victory over Google Chrome in a key market

Although Google Chrome continues to dominate the web browser rankings, Microsoft’s flagship service is making headway in an important market, new data shows. A survey of 3,000 employees conducted by TechRadar Pro, in collaboration with Perimeter 81, revealed that Microsoft Edge is the preferred web browser of the largest proportion of businesses (37.77%).
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Vista#Windows Os#Windows Xp#Windows Central
ZDNet

Microsoft OneNote app for Android just got even better. Here's what's new

Microsoft's powerful and popular note-taking app, OneNote, is about to get a visual refresh to the Home tab on Android devices. The main change to OneNote mobile takes effect on the Home tab in the app, Microsoft announced in a blog post. It will let users capture naturally with text, voice, ink and camera as well as remember rich note preview cards.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Set Your Wallpaper to Windows Spotlight Images on Windows 11

Microsoft has been introducing amazing new features to Windows 11 since its release. Windows Spotlight is one of the new features introduced with Windows 11's Build 22000.708, which will now automatically change your desktop's wallpaper every morning. It is the same feature that changes the lock screen background every day in Windows 10.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Windows 10
BGR.com

How to speed up your iPhone if it’s been slowing down lately

The iPhone is an amazing device, but it’s simply not realistic to expect it to run like new for years on end. Inevitably, iPhones over time start to run a bit slower. Tasks that used to happen instantly may now take a tad more time. This iPhone speed slowdown can be caused by any number of reasons. For instance, storage on your device might be maxed out. Alternatively, your older iPhone hardware may have some trouble running a new iteration of iOS smoothly.
CELL PHONES
LivingCheap

Best cellphone plans for seniors in 2022

One of the perks of retirement is how much life gets easier. Gone are the days of endless work calls, texts, and emails after business hours. Since your cell phone needs may have changed, you might be in the market for a new phone plan. We’ve researched the best cell phone plans for your specific needs as you enter retirement and categorized them based on what you prioritize the most.
CELL PHONES
The Windows Club

How to run old DOS Programs in Windows 11/10 using vDos

DOS stands for Disk Operating System. Earlier, before the invention of Windows OS, computers run on the Disk Operating System. The family of DOS includes MS-DOS, PC-DOS, Free-DOS, etc. Among these operating systems, MS-DOS was the most popular operating system and it was developed by Microsoft. Microsoft ended DOS after the release of Windows 95. You can still run DOS programs in the 32-bit Windows 10 operating system by using the NTVDM technology. NTVDM stands for NT Virtual DOS Machine. It is not installed in Windows 10 by default. When you run a DOS program on a 32-bit Windows 10 OS, you will receive a popup to install NTVDM. If we talk about 64-bit Windows 11/10 OS, you cannot run DOS programs. In this article, we will see how to run old DOS Programs in Windows 11/10 using vDOS.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Chip Maker Intel Has News That Customers and Companies Won't Like

Intel ( (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report) is the bearer of additional bad news. The chip giant will give an extra blow to consumers and businesses concerned about the health of the economy. For several weeks in fact, consumers have seen their bills for groceries and other products increase. The price of gasoline at the pump has jumped when they go to fill up their car.
BUSINESS
The Verge

How to change your Apple ID password

Your Apple ID is your key to using the integrated services of Apple’s ecosystem, including the App Store, iCloud, iMessage, FaceTime, and Apple Music. You also need one to set up any new Apple device. As with any password, if you think it may have been compromised, you should change it immediately. It’s also a good idea to change it every few months to help keep it extra secure.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

In iOS 16 a New iPhone Tool Makes Photobombing a Thing of the Past

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple's iOS 16 will include a lot of new iPhone features like editable Messages and a customizable lock screen. But there was one feature that truly grabbed my attention during WWDC 2022, despite taking up less than 15 seconds of the event.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Windows 12 release date — when is it coming out?

It has been almost a year since the release of Windows 11. And as is the case with all technology of this kind, people are already wondering when Windows 12 is coming out. Is there even a rumored Windows 12 release date at this point?. There were a total of...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy