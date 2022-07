Main Street Players is proud to present the second production of their 2022 season, Black Sheep by Lee Blessing. A prominent family’s “black sheep” nephew, the son of an interracial marriage, comes to stay with them after being released from prison. But do they want him? And what does he want from them? In this dark comedy, issues of race, sex and family values play out with wildly comic and disturbing results. The show is directed by Brandon Urrutia and the cast is as follows:

