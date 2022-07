Meredith Vieira, in no uncertain terms, does not want to return to The View! The former show moderator, 68, opened up in an interview with E! News Daily Pop earlier in June. Meredith appeared on the show from 1997, its debut year, and 2006, and she has no intention of returning. “There’s a time for everything, I like to say, and I kind of did my time,” she told the outlet during a virtual interview. “That sounds like a prison term, actually,” she added mischievously.

