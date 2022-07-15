Police search for shooting suspect who escaped from McKees Rocks police

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The City of Aliquippa Police Department is reporting that they were dispatched to the area of 434 Franklin Avenue in the City of Aliquippa for a report of shots fired just before 1 AM Saturday morning, July 16, 022. Police arrived and located a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. PA State Police were contacted by Aliquippa Police to take over the investigation. State Police reported on Saturday via release that they were able to determine by means of witness interviews and video surveillance camera footage that Katrina Mills, of Aliquippa, shot the male victim identified as Jourdan Kasper.

ALIQUIPPA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO