Police search for shooting suspect who escaped from McKees Rocks police

A Penn Hills woman who was terrorized for hours during a 2018 home invasion described to a jury on Monday finding her fiance partially nude and hogtied after she was able to free herself from being bound by zip ties. Monica McWilson said she had been sleeping in the couple’s...
McKees Rocks, PA – Police in McKees Rocks have arrested Tealaun Claybourne for a May 29th double shooting on Locust Street in the Hays Manor Housing Complex. According to police, at 4:46 a.m., officers of the McKees Rocks Police Department responded to a shooting in the 20 block of Locust Street where to two adult victims sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds to their extremities.
PITTSBURGH, PA – Police in Pittsburgh responded to multiple shots fired late Sunday night to find a man shot and killed. According to police, just after 10 p.m., Pittsburgh Police Zone 5 officers responded to the 6500 block of Shetland Street for two ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 14 rounds fired. Arriving units located an adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased by medics at the scene.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating after a young man was shot and killed in the city's Larimer section.The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identifies the victim as 23-year-old Isaiah Massey of Pittsburgh. Police were called to Shetland Street around 10 p.m. Sunday and found Massey dead at the scene, city Public Safety officials said. He had several gunshot wounds. Officers responded to two ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 14 rounds. "There were 911 calls as well, from people who live in the area," Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said. "They're speaking to anyone who may have...
A Pittsburgh man will spend three to eight years in state prison after pleading guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter for a shooting outside a bar in Mt. Washington. Damian Schott, 26, of Mt. Washington, admitted to shooting and killing Edgard Fumbula, 22, outside of Satalio’s Bar just after midnight on June 11, 2020.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Churchill police have charged Megan Love with assaulting, harassing, and the abuse of care of a dependent person, while she worked at a Sevita Health residential facility in Churchill. The home is for adults who have severe mental or physical disabilities. Police say Love was...
A 23-year-old Pittsburgh man with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood late Sunday, according to city police. Officers responded to Shetland Street just after 10 p.m. when two ShotSpotter alerts notified them of 14 rounds fired. Isaiah Massey was pronounced dead at the scene by...
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The City of Aliquippa Police Department is reporting that they were dispatched to the area of 434 Franklin Avenue in the City of Aliquippa for a report of shots fired just before 1 AM Saturday morning, July 16, 022. Police arrived and located a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. PA State Police were contacted by Aliquippa Police to take over the investigation. State Police reported on Saturday via release that they were able to determine by means of witness interviews and video surveillance camera footage that Katrina Mills, of Aliquippa, shot the male victim identified as Jourdan Kasper.
UPDATE: She has been found safe. ----------------------------- Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in locating a missing girl. 13-year-old September Haston was last seen Saturday at Point State Park before wandering off with a friend. September is 5'3', weighs 140 pounds, has black cornrow hair and brown eyes. She was...
Pittsburgh police have found a 13-year-old girl who was last seek Saturday at Point State Park. The teen was found safe, authorities reported Monday morning. They sought the public’s help Sunday to find her after she wandered off with a friend from the park.
PITTSBURGH — It was an unusual day at the office on Sunday for two Pittsburgh Police homicide detectives. Detective Eddie Fallert spotted a raccoon in distress on the North Side with a plastic jar stuck on its head. He immediately called Detective Bobby Shaw who arrived with a box of tools from Pittsburgh Police Headquarters on Western Avenue.
Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate two shootings that occurred around 12 hours apart on Saturday. Around 7 am, officers responded to the 2300 block of Atmore Street for reports of a person shot in the leg. He told police he was out walking when it happened. Medics transported him to...
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to the 2300 block of Atmore Street at 7 a.m. for reports of a person shot. Once on scene, officers located an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the...
TRAFFORD, Pa. — Charges have now been filed against an Armstrong County woman accused of stealing a family's one-year-old German Shepherd on July 1. Trafford police filed charges against 19-year-old Molly Bureau, accusing her of stealing the dog after she had agreed to watch the animal. The dog's owner,...
DUBOIS, Pa. – The victim in a stabbing case that occurred in Treasure Lake on July 1 is now also facing charges. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Joseph J. Brody Jr., 51, of Loyalhanna, has been charged by Sandy Township police with aggravated assault, two...
An Irwin man was ordered Monday to serve up to 20 years in prison for stabbing a man following a bar fight. Joshua James Robison, 26, pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated assault and one count each of possession of an instrument of crime and simple assault in connection with a Dec. 28, 2020 altercation with two brothers inside of a Brandy’s on Main in Irwin. Police said Robison stabbed one of the brothers in the neck outside the bar.
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews fought a fire at an apartment building in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Fire Fighters say the fire is two-alarms. Crews responded to the 400 block of North Craig Street at around 2:19 p.m. There were no reported injuries from the fire. The scene was cleared at around...
