ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Calvin Harris Drops “Stay With Me” Feat. Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalvin Harris is back with another high-energy track to brighten up your summer days. Titled “Stay With Me,” his latest single enlists Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell. Off of Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2,...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Rico Nasty Cycles Through Outfits in “Blow Me” Music Video

Rico Nasty has released a new track titled “Blow Me” from her upcoming LP, Las Ruinas. Alongside her rap-rock sound, the Maryland-born artist is known for her eclectically eye-catching style. Channeling this aspect of her persona, the “Blow Me” music video fittingly showcases Nasty on a runway treadmill getting off fits with pieces from Rick Owens, Givenchy and more.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Jennifer Lopez Says She Wore Dress from a Film to Wed Ben Affleck as She Shares First Photos

The Grammy Award nominee, 52, shared some candid wedding photos from her nuptials with the Academy Award winner, 49, on Sunday in her On the JLo newsletter. "We did it," she prefaced in the newsletter. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Andrew Garfield to Star as Richard Branson in 'Hot Air'

Despite announcing a hiatus from acting back in April, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Andrew Garfield is now confirmed for the limited series Hot Air, portraying Virgin Group founder Richard Branson. According to a new report from Deadline, the British actor will be joining the streaming series that follows the business mogul’s rise to wealth through the creation of Virgin Airways.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Harris
Person
Pharrell
Person
Halsey
Person
Justin Timberlake
hypebeast.com

Showtime Confirms 'Desus & Mero' Will Not Be Returning for Season Five

Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season, Showtime confirmed after much speculation. In a statement, the network revealed that hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be parting way to pursue “separate creative endeavors moving forward.” The network continued, “Showtime’s late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season. Its final episode aired Thursday, June 23.”
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Noah Schnapp Confirms 'Stranger Things' Will Byers Is In Love With Mike

For those who’ve binged the entirety of season four of Stranger Things, you might have noticed a development in the relationship between Will and Mike, and the former character’s actor Noah Schnapp has now confirmed that Will is indeed gay and in love with his best friend. Speaking...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Jordan Peele Addresses Possibility of 'Get Out' Sequel

Jordan Peele briefly opened up about possibly creating a sequel to his directorial debut Get Out, stating that there is a chance it will be made. Speaking to the Associated Press in a new interview for his upcoming film NOPE, which hits theaters July 22, the filmmaker shared that he receives a lot of questions about whether or not he will create a followup to Oscar-winner. “Never say never,” he said. “There’s certainly a lot to talk about left. We’ll see.” Peele added that he’s still on the path of creating movies “that grapple with big societal issues” even with three of them already in his arsenal, “I feel like I’m off to the races. I just don’t know if I could limit how many films I have that are me. I’m starting to lose sight of what I would be doing if I wasn’t doing movies like this. So I would say the project has extended.”
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

David Kordansky Gallery Releases ‘The Galaxy Song’ Book

Documenting The Grateful Dead-inspired exhibition by Matthew Brannon, Elijah Funk and Alix Ross of Online Ceramics. Over the past 50 years, The Grateful Dead have inspired generations of fans through their unique visual language, spirit of openness, and endearing lyrics and melodies. Last summer, artist Matthew Brannon worked alongside fashion designers Elijah Funk and Alix Ross of Online Ceramics on a Dead-inspired exhibition at David Kordansky Gallery in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video
hypebeast.com

Anderson .Paak and Vans Return To Celebrate the Brand’s Most Iconic Styles

Multiple Grammy-winning artist and iconic musician Anderson .Paak continues his brand ambassadorship with Vans for the Fall/Winter 2022 season, by helping the brand to launch its “Classic Since Forever” shoe campaign. Emphasizing the Vans motto, “Off the Wall,” .Paak appears in the new advertisement playing the drums while...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Swedish House Mafia Debuts an Uplifting Music Video for “Heaven Takes You Home"

Nearly a decade after their initial breakup, dance music supergroup Swedish House Mafia released its Paradise Again album in April. Spending its second week at number 1 on Dance Radio, one of the top tracks from their debut return album is “Heavy Takes You Home,” described as the emotional core of the sonically diverse collection of tracks.
THEATER & DANCE
hypebeast.com

Levi's Taps Naomi Osaka for Lively SS22 Capsule

After partnering with LeBron James and Maverick Carter‘s The SpringHill Company to launch an entertainment production company last month, tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has teamed up with Levi’s to craft a playful denim collection for Spring/Summer 2022. The collection, which draws inspiration from original sketches by the four-time...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Horror Film Receives a First Poster

After receiving a series of stills back in May, we now have a first poster for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. Coming after the original copyright of Winnie the Pooh along with other works entered public domain, the live-action horror film is set to be a gore-filled retelling of the classic story.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy