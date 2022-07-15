ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

First Lady Jill Biden to speak at Teachers Union Convention in Boston

By Katrina Kincade
 3 days ago

First Lady Jill Biden to speak at American Federation of Teachers Convention 01:22

BOSTON -- First Lady Jill Biden is expected to address the crowd at the American Federation of Teachers Convention in Boston on Friday.

This is the first time since the coronavirus began that the conference has been held.

The American Federation of Teachers Convention is one of the largest conventions for unionized teachers across the country to discuss issues pressing their field at the moment.

More than 3,000 members of the AFT gathered at the Convention Center for the first time in-person since 2018. The theme of this year's convention is "Reclaiming Our Future: Fighting for the Promise of a Better America."

Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke about how student debt reform would help students.

"Students are trying are to get an education, but the debt they take on is not only holding them back, it's holding back the entire economy," Warren said.

This year's program highlights new union organizing, activism on common sense gun safety measures, student debt, human rights and parent engagement.

The big take away Friday was why the teacher's unions are so important to getting those programs accomplished.

Biden landed in Boston on Thursday afternoon for a three-day trip to Massachusetts as part of the White House's "Joining Forces" initiative.

On Thursday, Biden traveled to the Charlestown-based program called Home Base, where military families spoke with the First Lady.

Home Base is run by Massachusetts General Hospital and the Boston Red Sox, designed to help soldiers, veterans and relatives cope with PTSD, traumatic brain injuries and grief.

