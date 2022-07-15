Denmark vs Spain - Euro 2022: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Sweden and Portugal will meet in the final round of Group C fixtures this weekend. The Swedes came into Euro 2022 as one of the tournament favourites and will secure a place in the knockout rounds as long as they don't lose fall to a surprise defeat here. But to win the group they need to make sure they have a superior goal difference to Netherlands, who currently lead the incredibly tight standings on goals scored.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO