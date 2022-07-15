ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Denmark vs Spain - Euro 2022: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

By Sean Walsh
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A preview ahead of Denmark...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Lauren Hemp admits the best is yet to come from her at Euro 2022

Lauren Hemp has admitted that the best is yet to come from her at Euro 2022 as England prepare for their quarter final meeting with Spain, having sailed through the knockout stages as group winners. Hemp was billed as England's biggest threat ahead of the European Championships on home soil...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Stream
90min

Frenkie de Jong named in Barcelona squad for US tour

Frenkie de Jong will jet off to the United States as part of Barcelona's squad for their pre-season tour. 90min understands Manchester United have agreed a fee totalling €85m with Barca for De Jong, who does not want any deal to advance until he's paid a substantial amount in unpaid wages.
SOCCER
90min

Robert Lewandowski: I want to win titles at Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has revealed the reasons behind his upcoming move from Bayern Munich to Barcelona, adding that he wants to win titles with his new side. The Poland striker has arrived in Catalonia for a medical after both Bayern and Barça confirmed an agreement for the transfer, which is worth around €50m.
SOCCER
90min

Why Xavi has been denied entry to United States

Barcelona's pre-season preparations have been dealt a blow after head coach Xavi was denied entry to the United States. Barça are jetting off to the US for four friendlies - including one against Real Madrid - this month ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. A lot of attention had been...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Marseille aiming to beat Chelsea & Man Utd to Jonathan Clauss

Marseille are trying to fend off late interest from Chelsea and Manchester United in the race to sign wing-back Jonathan Clauss, 90min understands. The Frenchman had a stellar season with Lens in Ligue 1 last year, scoring five goals and registering 11 assists, and has managed to break into Didier Deschamps' squad with the World Cup on the horizon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Bruno Fernandes reveals favourite Premier League away ground

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that Elland Road is his favourite away ground to play at in the Premier League, largely because he has such a good goal record against Leeds United. Fernandes has faced the Whites four times during his Manchester United career so far, coming out on the winning...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Transfer rumours: Ronaldo reacts to Sporting claim; Chelsea confident on Kounde

Cristiano Ronaldo says Portuguese reports linking him with a move back to former club Sporting CP are ‘fake’ after his car was supposedly seen at their stadium. Barcelona are pushing forward with their efforts to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, who has long been on the radar of Chelsea. The Catalan giants also remain keen on prising Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso away from Stamford Bridge despite their financial woes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Bayern Munich reach €80m agreement with Juventus for Matthijs de Ligt

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Netherlands centre back Matthijs de Ligt. De Ligt signed for the Italian giants in 2019 after starring in Ajax's run to the Champions League semi finals and while he was initially behind Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci in the pecking order in Turin, he soon established himself in the starting XI and impressed.
UEFA
90min

Scott McTominay opens up on 'most difficult' pre-season of his career

Scott McTominay has revealed that Erik ten Hag's pre-season training sessions have been among the 'most difficult' he has experienced in his career to date. Ten Hag has been tasked with turning Manchester United around following their worst ever Premier League campaign last time out, and he has been working his squad hard over the past few weeks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Sweden vs Portugal - Euro 2022: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Sweden and Portugal will meet in the final round of Group C fixtures this weekend. The Swedes came into Euro 2022 as one of the tournament favourites and will secure a place in the knockout rounds as long as they don't lose fall to a surprise defeat here. But to win the group they need to make sure they have a superior goal difference to Netherlands, who currently lead the incredibly tight standings on goals scored.
SOCCER
90min

Oleksandr Zinchenko agrees contract with Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko has agreed a four-year contract with Arsenal ahead of his prospective move to north London, 90min understands. The Gunners are looking to improve their midfield options and Zinchenko wants to play in his more natural position, having largely featured as a left back at the Etihad. Terms over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Jobe Bellingham signs professional contract at Birmingham City

Jobe Bellingham, brother of Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude, has penned professional terms at boyhood club Birmingham City. The attacking midfielder made his senior debut for the Blues last season, featuring as a substitute in two Championship games and also playing 50 minutes in his side's FA Cup defeat to Plymouth Argyle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

725
Followers
6K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy