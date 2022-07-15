‘Christmas in July’ events around Richmond bring sales, fun and entertainment

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The aroma of eggnog and gingerbread wafted through the Ruby Scoops Ice Cream & Sweets shop on Richmond’s Northside last Saturday as temperatures reached the 80s and customers sported their ugly Christmas sweater.

The occasion for the mouthwatering flavors and cheery styles usually reserved for December – Christmas in July.

The commercial or festive occasion observed since 1933 to liven up a sweltering month with not many holidays, smack mid-summer, is being observed by merchants around Richmond with fun events, workshops, sales and performances.

The events signify more than just a Hallmark Holiday (though, yes, the Hallmark Channel has some summer themed Christmas in July-specific movies). Christmas in July offers shoppers some bargains in the off-season or fun things to do.

AR Workshop Richmond embraces Christmas in July with holiday themed, hands-on workshops. Photo credit: AR Workshop Richmond

“As a shop owner, I can say that, for the most part, Christmas and the holiday season in general makes people happy,” said Rebecca Keeling Martin, owner of AR Workshop Richmond.

The location is offering chunky knit blankets on super sale on Saturday, July 16 and 30 that may only work with blasting A/C this time of year but would make a great gift for the holiday season, with holiday wood and canvas workshops on other dates in July.

“We do Christmas in July workshops where we make special holiday home decor, offer specials on retail, play holiday music, etc. It’s a fun way to getaway from the everyday for a minute and have a little holiday spirit,” she said. “It’s always a popular month for us! After all, we can all use more happy these days.”

Lyn Savedge Page, who owns the Clover children’s clothing consignment store, tends to schedule Christmas in July sale around the 25th.

“We get a tremendous amount of children’s Christmas/holiday clothes on consignment in July,” said Savedge Page. “We also put up a tree and play Christmas music. Moms love it.”

Christmas in July is being embraced around the Richmond: