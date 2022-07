Charles Lester III is one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. On Saturday, he began making cuts to his potential programs by dropping a top 10 list on Twitter. Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State made the cut out of the B1G. USC – who will be in the B1G during Lester’s college career – also made the cut. The rest of Lester’s list included Alabama, Florida State, Oregon, Florida, Oklahoma and Georgia.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO