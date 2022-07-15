ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Rockets' Jabari Smith: Double-doubles Thursday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Smith posted 17 points (7-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 28...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Taylor (shoulder) from the restricted list Monday. Taylor was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Taylor missed three consecutive games with a right shoulder injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient healing time for Taylor, who could go on the 10-day injured list if he isn't available for the Royals' first game of the second half Friday against the Rays. Taylor, who has served as Kansas City's everyday center fielder this season, wrapped up the first half with a .264/.340/.385 slash line to go with five home runs, one stolen base, 26 runs and 24 RBI across 236 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mets' Dominic Smith: Exits with apparent injury

Smith was removed from Saturday's matinee against the Cubs in the top of the 10th inning due to an apparent left ankle injury, Deesha Thosar of FoxSports.com reports. Smith began the 10th inning as a runner at second base, but he appeared to roll his ankle while taking a lead off the bag and was removed from the game as a result. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. It's not yet clear whether Smith will be available for Saturday's nightcap or for Sunday's series finale at Wrigley Field.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Mashes third homer

Pasquantino went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. Pasquantino went deep off Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano in the top of the 10th inning with a two-run blast off the foul pole that cashed in the automatic runner from second. The two-hit game lifted Pasquantino's average to .206 on the season. The 24-year-old rookie has had some difficulty adjusting to the big leagues since being called up from Triple-A on June 29, but he has begun to show some signs of life by hitting two home runs over the past week. The highly-touted prospect is expected to play first base every day for the Royals over the second half of the season, and there could be plenty more power production waiting in his bat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Bruins' Jack Ahcan: Signs one-year extension

Ahcan signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Bruins on Sunday, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports. Ahcan made six appearances for Boston last season, scoring one goal, but he spent most of the campaign with Providence, where he totaled six goals and 23 points across 45 games. He'll have an opportunity to secure a role at the NHL level to start the 2022-23 season, but it's unlikely he cracks fantasy relevancy.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Tagged with four runs

Rogers (4-9) allowed four runs on seven hits over six innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Philadelphia. Rogers turned in three scoreless innings to begin Sunday's contest. The Phillies broke out in the fourth, plating four runs in the frame, including a two-run shot from Yairo Munoz. It was the first time Rogers completed six innings since his April 28 win in Washington. The 24-year-old saw his ERA rise slightly to 5.46 with a 78:39 K:BB through 84 innings entering the All-Star break.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Twins' Chris Archer: Confirmed as Sunday's starter

Archer (hip) will return from the injured list to start Sunday against the White Sox, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Reports from earlier in the week indicated Archer was on track to pitch in Sunday's first-half finale, and that's indeed what will happen. He'll wind up missing only the minimum 15 days due to hip tightness. Prior to the injury, Archer posted a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts, though his poor 17.9 percent strikeout rate and 11.5 percent walk rate told a different story.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Struggles in return

Fairbanks (lat) allowed a run on two hits while striking out two in one inning of a 7-5 victory Sunday over Baltimore. On Fairbanks' first pitch of the season, Austin Hays greeted him with a deep fly to left field for a solo homer. Adley Rutschman then tagged a 3-1 pitch for a double before Fairbanks figured it out and retired the next three batters, two on strikeouts. The 28-year-old was one of the Rays' most trusted relievers the last two seasons as he compiled a 3.25 ERA and 95:35 K:BB in 69.1 innings. He'll likely play a key role in the second half for the Rays as they battle for a spot in the postseason.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Called up, will start Sunday

The Pirates recalled Wilson from Triple-A Indianapolis and will have him start Sunday's game against the Rockies in Colorado, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Reliever Chase De Jong (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list to open up a spot on the active roster for Wilson, who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Lynch: Pulled after 3.2 innings

Lynch gave up three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings in a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision. It was another lackluster performance for Lynch, who gave up three earned runs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Brewer Hicklen: Back with Triple-A squad

The Royals returned Hicklen to Triple-A Omaha following Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Since Hicklen joined the Royals as a replacement for one of the 10 players who were placed on the restricted list prior to Thursday's series opener in Toronto, he won't be exposed to waivers even while he comes off the 40-man roster as he heads back to Omaha. Hicklen didn't make any starts during the four-game series with the Blue Jays but went a collective 0-for-2 with a run scored while seeing usage off the bench in each contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Exits after crashing into wall

Sosa left Saturday's game against the Reds with an apparent leg injury after crashing into the wall while chasing a foul ball, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Sosa remained down initially and appeared to be in significant pain, but he was able to walk off under his own power. He reportedly avoided a fracture and is merely considered day-to-day, though it wouldn't be a surprise if he skips Sunday's series finale in order to secure some extra rest heading into the All-Star break.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Ryan Weber: Notches three-inning save

Weber earned the save over the Red Sox on Saturday, pitching three scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one batter. Weber made his first big-league appearance since July 2 -- and just his third in the majors this season -- and ended up closing out the game after Jameson Taillon covered the first six innings. Weber came in with the Yankees holding a nine-run lead, so he was credited with his first career big-league save despite facing very little stress. He's allowed only one earned run over 7.2 innings for New York this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Heads back to minors

The Royals optioned Rivero to Double-A Northwest Arkansas following Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Kansas City needed to open up space on the 26-man active roster with 10 players set to return from the restricted list in advance of the team's first game out of the All-Star break next weekend, so Rivero was a logical candidate to return to the minors. After his call-up Thursday when a wave of players were deactivated for the series in Toronto due to their vaccination statuses, Rivero started twice and appeared off the bench in the other two contests of the four-game slate, going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Key stolen base Saturday

Haggerty entered Saturday's extra-inning win over the Rangers as a pinch runner in the top of the 10th inning, stole third base and eventually scored the game-winning run. The speedy Haggerty's swipe of third base, his fourth steal of the year, was key, as it allowed him to score easily when J.P. Crawford laced a single into right field to snap a 2-2 tie. It's been a somewhat momentous first three games of the series for Haggerty, who also notched an inside-the-park home run as part of a three-hit night in Thursday's opening installment against the Rangers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Retreats to bench Sunday

Fairchild is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Fairchild had started in three of the Reds' past four games, going 2-for-8 with a solo home run and a pair of walks over that stretch. Though the Reds have a spot available in the outfield for the series finale with the lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin taking a seat against Cardinals southpaw Steven Matz, manager David Bell will bypass the righty-hitting Fairchild for the starting assignment and instead go with Matt Reynolds as Naquin's replacement in the lineup.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Wyatt Mills: Finding success in KC

Mills has a 3.18 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 5.2 innings since he was called up by the Royals. Mills has kept runs off the board in five of his six appearances, and he's earned two holds. He's been slightly more effective than he was with the Mariners to begin the season. The right-hander owns a 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB across 14.1 innings between the two teams, though his 2.33 FIP suggests he's seen a little bad luck, which could lead to modest improvements in the second half of the campaign.
KANSAS CITY, MO

