New TV Series Filming In Hastings

Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried Photo Credit: Wikipedia/GregSkidmore/Wikipedia/GlennFrancis

Star watchers were thrilled when Apple TV+ came to the Hudson Valley to film scenes for its latest new production named "The Crowded Room."

Film crews took over the streets in Westchester County in the village of Hastings-on-the-Hudson on Thursday, July 14, including filming inside Slices Pizza.

No word yet, if the crew will be back for additional filming. Hasting Police said Thursday was the main day scheduled for filming.

The series, starring Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried, reportedly explores true stories of those who have struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness.

Season one is based on the life of writer and producer Akiva Goldsman and parts of Daniel Keyes's biography "The Minds of Billy Milligan."

No word yet when the show will debut.

