Smoking Banned at All State Owned Beaches, Parks

By Lucas Day
 3 days ago

Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday signed legislation prohibiting smoking in all state-owned beaches, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and group camps. Smoking in these designated areas will be punishable with a civil fine of $50. The bill exempts the Adirondacks and Catskills from the ban...

