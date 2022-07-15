ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston restaurant named among 100 best outdoor dining spots

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=189Iul_0ggyutfc00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Downtown Charleston restaurant has been named one of the best spots in the country to enjoy an al fresco dining experience.

Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar landed on OpenTable’s annual list of the “100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining” that was released this week. This is the second feature for the waterfront spot which also made the list in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YOkaI_0ggyutfc00

Serving up Southern-style seafood, Fleet Landing (186 Concord St) is housed in a 1940s retired naval building on the east side of the peninsula overlooking the Charleston Harbor.

“Food was excellent, service was very quick and the setting and view were spectacular,” one OpenTable reviewer said.

The rankings are curated from more than 13 million customer reviews and highlight restaurants across the U.S. with “great views, delicious cuisine, and above all, an incredible outdoor dining experience.”

The list exemplifies a growing interest in outdoor dining catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to OpenTable, there was a 54% increase in the number of restaurants offering outdoor dining compared to 2019.

“Outdoor dining played a major role in buoying the restaurant industry over the last few years, and restaurants took note – whether adding, expanding or elevating their offerings,” Susan Lee, Chief Growth Officer for OpenTable said. “Offering outdoor dining is now a key part of restaurants’ business, and we’re happy to see that diners continue to embrace it.”

Another South Carolina restaurant, Charlie’s Coastal Bistro on Hilton Head Island, also secured a spot on the 2022 list.

OpenTable’s 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in the U.S. can be found here.

