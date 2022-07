William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer of R&B band The Delfonics, has died at the age of 77.After experiencing trouble breathing, Hart was admitted to hospital in Philadelphia. He died from complications during surgery on Thursday (14 July).His son, Hadi, confirmed the news to TMZ.William formed The Delfonics around 1964 alongside Randy Cain, Ritchie Daniels, Thom Bell, and his brother, Wilbert. Before the original members broke up in 1975, the band were known for hits including “La-La (Means I Love You)” and “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time)”, both of which later experienced a resurgence in popularity when they...

