Anne Arundel County, MD

Missing NY Teen Believed To Be In Anne Arundel County

By Michael Mashburn
 3 days ago
Sky Stevens, age 15, of Hoosick Falls, New York, was last seen on Sunday, July 10. Photo Credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children/Photo by Daniel Case on Wikimedia Commons

A 15-year-old girl reported missing out of New York is possibly in Maryland, authorities said.

Sky Stevens, who lives in the Albany area, was last seen Sunday, July 10, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Stevens is believed to be with an adult male and traveling in a blue 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a temporary Vermont license plate W114654, the organization said.

The vehicle may have a sticker on its rear that reads, “Victory Auto Rutland Vermont.”

Officials believe the pair are in Anne Arundel County.

Stevens is described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Maryland Crime & Safety
