Butts County, GA

Butts County headed to arbitration with Jackson over sales tax allocations

By Larry Stanford Staff Correspondent
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON — Negotiations concerning the distribution of the 1% Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) in Butts County have broken down, mainly between the Board of Commissioners and the city of Jackson. The stalemate means the dispute will head first to non-binding arbitration, and if that fails, then to “baseball arbitration,” where...

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com

