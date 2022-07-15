Everywhere You Are: Views!

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride returns for another year of fun. Meghan Keogh, Director of Events at Sports Backers stopped by to share more about the upcoming event and how you can participate in the scenic ride that goes through Lakeside, Bryan Park, and Scott’s Addition before finishing at Sports Backers Stadium with a street-festival style celebration for participants.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO