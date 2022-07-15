ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, CO

Corey Rose's Wishes and Heroes benefit concert is back

9NEWS
9NEWS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Wishes and Heroes Benefit Concert is back. 9NEWS Mornings anchor Corey Rose started the concert fundraiser in 2011 to honor the memory of her father, Gary, who passed away from work-related leukemia. Gary was a PJ in the Air Force and a firefighter in Los Angeles for...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Westword

Casa Bonita Chefs Will Take Over SAME Cafe on July 22

Casa Bonita is still in the midst of its makeover under its new owners, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. But in the meantime, many longtime staffers have been keeping busy through a unique program in which they are being paid to help at local nonprofits including Project Angel Heart, We Don't Waste, the Action Center and Habitat ReStores in Denver and Wheat Ridge.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Did You Know Colorado Has A Movie Car Museum? It’s Pretty Rad

We found this hidden Colorado gem while visiting one of our favorite malls. Yes, this amazing Movie Car Museum was inside a mall and we absolutely loved it. While not much of a "gear head," I've always appreciated and had a love for awesome cars. Especially for some of these iconic cars, I'd see in the movies. I mean honestly, who didn't want a Batmobile as a kid? We were at the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood shopping and discovered the Rodz & Bodz Car Museum. It's a car museum dedicated to highlighting some of the iconic movie cars of all time and we had an absolute blast exploring over 60 "famous" cars and trucks from some of our favorite movies over the years. While the selection of cars changes regularly, here's what we got to see on our visit.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Ticket sales begin for 2022-23 Colorado Ballet season

DENVER — Colorado Ballet has begun single ticket sales for the 2022-23 season. "Dracula," "The Nutcracker," "Lady of the Camellias," "Cinderella," and "Ballet MasterWorks" are scheduled to be performed in the upcoming season at Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver. Colorado Ballet opens its new season Friday, Oct. 7...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
Littleton, CO
Entertainment
City
Littleton, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Littleton, CO
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv#Benefit Concert#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Air Force#Breckenridge Brewery#Wishhero
Westword

Reader: I'd Like to Eat My Meal Without a Side of Barking Dog

Denver is a dog-friendly city. As far back as 2007, four-legged friends were welcome on some cafe patios, as long as there was no food service there. Then in 2014, the Mile High City became the first in the state to allow dogs on restaurant and bar patios where food was being served as long as certain requirements were met. And in 2020, just after the pandemic shut down indoor dining, a law was passed that expanded that allowance to the entire state, as long as certain regulations are followed.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Westword

Longtime Denver Business Called on the Carpet for Mohawk Tommy Sign

Born and raised in Denver, 58-year-old Kendra Black has been up and down Colorado Boulevard too many times to count. But she'd never given much thought to the figure of an Indigenous child that stands above a carpet store at 2024 South Colorado Boulevard. "It's been there as long as...
DENVER, CO
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Best Ice Cream In Colorado, According To Yelp

A Denver ice cream shop landed on Yelp's list of the best ice cream in every state for 2022. Here's how researchers selected each ice cream joint:. "This is a list of the best ice cream in the US and Canada according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the ice cream category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021-April 21, 2022... When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of May 12, 2022."
DENVER, CO
du.edu

DU Professor Creates Micro Village in Denver Area

Trisha Becker-Hafnor isn’t one for the ordinary. By society’s standards, the adjunct professor at the University of Denver’s Graduate School of Social Work achieved the American dream – a single-family home in the suburbs. But for Becker-Hafnor, her big dream turned out to be much smaller.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver Zoo has a new baby otter

DENVER — Just days after welcoming a young giraffe from Colorado Springs, Denver Zoo has another new resident. A male Asian small-clawed otter pup is the newest animal at Denver Zoo. The otter pup, born Friday, July 1, is healthy and strong, zoo keepers said. The pup's parents, Pintar...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado train museum expanding after record business

GRANBY, Colo. — The Moffat Road Railroad Museum in Granby is expanding this summer, adding new exhibits while setting attendance records. "We are getting two to three times the number of people we used to get," said Dave Naples, Moffat Road Railroad Museum's Executive Director. The museum has made...
GRANBY, CO
99.9 The Point

Palisade Farm Celebrates 25 Years of Coming to Berthoud

It's the most wonderful time of the year; no, not Christmas, Palisade peaches time. Those wonderful handheld wonders of goodness from the Western Slope are here. How many peaches from Palisade will you be buying this summer? Two dozen? Four dozen? If you're looking for peaches from a farm that knows what they're doing, why not this farm that's celebrating 25 years of coming to town?
BERTHOUD, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy